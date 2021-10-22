Spain’s Atera Films Takes Rights to ‘Camila Comes Out Tonight’ & ‘Clara Sola’ (EXCLUSIVE)

San Sebastian-based production-distribution outfit Atera Films has taken Spanish distribution rights to Inés María Barrionuevo’s “Camila Comes out Tonight” –sold by Latido Films – and Nathalie Álvarez Mesén’s “Clara Sola,” whose international sales are handled by Luxbox.

With the two new titles, Atera underscores its aim of discovering and making available to Spanish audiences young Ibero-American directors including those who explore LGTBI+ issues. The buys build on two prior key acquisitions – Jayro Bustamante’s “Tremors” and “La Llorona.” A further Atera acquisition is Andrés Wood’s “Spider.”

“These new acquisitions confirm our main editorial backbone, which is talent, especially if young and feminine, and exploring women’s issues, as is the case here,” Atera’s Miren Aperribay told Variety.

“We’re always eager to bring to Spain films with a strong auteurist voice which premiered at the world’s foremost festivals,” she added.

Cannes Directors’ Fortnight title “Clara Sola” has already secured sales for Luxbox in a string of territories such as the U.S., France, U.K., Brazil, Turkey and Switzerland.

A “spellbending debut” – according to Variety – “Clara Sola” delivers a later-life coming-of-age tale set in a rural spot in the lush Costa Rica forest, with magic realism, mysticism and sensuality shaping the plot.

Contending in main competition at September’s San Sebastian Festival, “Camila Comes out Tonight” marks the third solo feature of Barrionuevo. In it she questions if young women in contemporary Argentina have really improved their social lot through a coming-of-age story turning on a teen who suffers sexual abuse at her high school.

“’Camila’ is a smart and creative vision of female adolescence, it’s about the turbulence and how passionate the teen world is, especially when confronting us with complex circumstances,” Latido Films’ Fabrizia Palazzo told Variety.

“At Latido we are delighted to represent this gem to the world and happy that Atera Films has acquired the rights for its distribution in Spain,” she added.