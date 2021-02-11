Berlin Competition Title ‘Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy’ Acquired By M-Appeal, Trailer Debuts (EXCLUSIVE)

M-Appeal has taken world distribution rights to Japanese filmmaker Ryūsuke Hamaguchi’s “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy,” which has its world premiere In Competition at the Berlin Film Festival. Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer.

The film contains three stories, which share the theme of “coincidence and imagination,” the director said. “Please enjoy being surprised by the unexpectedness of the world.”

In episode one, Meiko realizes that the man her best friend has talked about as “hitting on her” is her ex-boyfriend. In episode two, a student who failed to graduate plots to ruin her professor’s reputation. In episode three, a woman meets a former classmate, and they share the feelings they have harbored in their hearts.

In a statement, M-Appeal said: “In a very auteur but at the same time accessible way, Ryûsuke playfully tells us about universal topics through coincidences happening in the lives of women in love.”

The film’s producer was Satoshi Takata for Neopa and Fictive.

Hamaguchi made his festival debut in 2008 with “Passion” at San Sebastian and Tokyo FILMeX. His films have also included “The Depths” (2010), the documentary series “Tohoku Trilogy,” co-directed by Ko Sakai (2011-2013), and “Happy Hour,” which was awarded a special mention for script and best actress at Locarno in 2015.

“Asako I & II” was selected for competition at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018. Hamaguchi was the screenwriter on Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s “Wife of a Spy,” which won the Silver Lion at the 2020 Venice Film Festival.