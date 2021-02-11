Berlinale Competition Titles Revealed – Live Updates

The 2020 Berlin Film Festival was the last major global film event that took place physically before the coronavirus pandemic began devastating the world.

The 2021 edition is, understandably, very different from previous editions. As first revealed by Variety, the festival’s 71st edition will take place in two stages. Industry platforms European Film Market, Berlinale Co-Production Market, Berlinale Talents and the World Cinema Fund will be online March 1-5. Meanwhile, June 9-20 will see a physical summer public event, pandemic permitting.

In recent days, the festival has revealed its Generation lineup, shorts selections, and the Encounter, Panorama and Perspektive Deutsches Kino choices.

