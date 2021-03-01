Alex Pettyfer Leads ‘The Lost Ones’ for The Exchange – EFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Alex Pettyfer, whose credits include “I Am Number Four” and “Magic Mike,” is attached to lead director Ricardo de Montreuil’s psychological horror feature “The Lost Ones.”

The Exchange is handling the movie’s worldwide sales rights, and will be introducing the title to buyers at the virtual European Film Market, which runs until Friday.

The film is the story of a young family on the run from unseen spirits haunting their daughter. They move to a secluded house to keep her safe from unwanted scrutiny, but when her “visions” attract the attention of a disturbed neighbor, the family is forced into a struggle for survival with both the living and the dead.

“The Lost Ones,” currently in pre-production and scheduled to be filmed in Ireland in May, is an original screenplay by Miles Kelly and Brandon Robinson, to be directed by De Montreuil (“Lowriders”), and produced by Mini Mach Media’s Emerson Machtus (“The Little Hours”) and Fernando Ferro (“Birthday Cake”) with Dark Dreams Entertainment’s Pettyfer and James Ireland.

“We are very excited to announce Alex as one of the leads of ‘The Lost Ones.’ His talent will give this strong project additional value to our buyers,” Brian O’Shea, The Exchange CEO, said.

The Exchange’s EFM lineup includes Sundance 2021 documentary “Street Gang,” Alan Ball’s “Our Last Summer,” Victoria Justice’s “Trust,” Liev Schreiber’s “Across the River and Into the Trees,” Noomi Rapace’s “The Thicket,” Trace Lysette’s “Monica,” Zoe Saldana’s “Keyhole Garden,” Ruby Rose’s “The Legitimate Wise Guy,” Oscar best documentary shortlisted “Welcome to Chechnya,” completed genre feature “Stoker Hills” and Steve Zahn’s “Gringa.”

Pettyfer is represented by JMI Enterprises, ICM Partners, Independent Group and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman, de Montreuil by Inclusion, A3 Artists Agency, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.