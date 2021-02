Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s directorial debut “Summer of Soul…(Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” has been acquired by Searchlight Pictures and Hulu after its award-winning Sundance premiere.

The documentary, which unveils the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, won both the Grand Jury prize and Audience award at the 2021 virtual festival.

The film is set for theatrical release and streaming.

