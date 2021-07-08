Nordic Film Industry Weathers the Storm

More than a year after the first lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nordic film industry is showing its remarkable resilience and ability to adapt.

Only 2% of film projects were cancelled due to the pandemic, according to a report commissioned by the Nordisk Film & TV Fond — whose partners include national film institutes in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland — and the demand for popular Nordic drama series is higher than ever.

Governments across the Nordics rapidly introduced a series of mitigating and financial measures, in addition to the generous subsidy system already in place, though there was widespread criticism at the start that the aid, directed at businesses in general, was difficult to access for the many SMEs that make up the Nordic region’s film industry.

Across most Nordic countries, shooting resumed in May 2020, two months after lockdown, thanks to the introduction of safe filming guidelines, lower infection rates, easing of travel bans, and strict protocols for cast and crew.

“On the production side, the industry is doing well,” says Danish Film Institute CEO Claus Ladegaard. “Companies complied with safety protocols, which resulted in very few shutdowns. We produced more films in 2020 than the previous year.”

Iceland, the smallest of the Nordics, even enjoyed a mini filming boom when shooting resumed thanks to its small population, low infection rate, attractive cinematic landscapes and 25% tax incentives.

Sweden, on the other hand, was the most affected by the pandemic, despite having fewer restrictive measures than other Nordic countries.

“This reflects the nature of the Swedish projects, which were more ambitious, and shows how dependent they are on international collaboration,” says the author of the report, Terje Gaustad from the BI Norwegian Business School.

Generally speaking, major TV drama series, which require filming across different countries and benefitted least from government mitigation measures compared to features and docs, were hardest hit by the restrictive measures.

Reflecting a global trend, the lockdown accelerated the shift in consumption to streaming. It also further boosted the demand for quality Nordic drama series. Powerhouses including SF Studios now produce as many series as movies.

The industry responded by accelerating the transition to digital distribution and introducing more flexibility across platforms.

“Local TV dramas continue to drive viewership, leading to fierce competition from major streamers and public broadcasters, who have had to reinforce their position on the market, notably through ‘un-holy’ alliances such as DR with Netflix on the latest Borgen series, or SVT and Netflix with the series ‘Caliphate,’” says Nordisk Film & TV Fond editor Annika Pham.

“Overall, the pandemic boosted SVOD household penetration in the Nordics to an average 60% in 2020, according to [media data analytics company] Mediavision,” she says. “Nordic SVOD services all increased their market share, and Nent Group’s Viaplay streaming service further consolidated its pole position behind Netflix with more than 40 original productions lined up for 2021.”

With theaters closed for nearly half the year, cinema admissions dropped by more than 50% on average, but the crisis had a positive effect on local production thanks to the absence of U.S. blockbusters and strong local films. Sweden, for instance, doubled its market share and Denmark boosted box office revenue with hugely popular titles including Oscar-winner “Another Round” (originally destined for Cannes 2020) and “Riders of Justice.”

While no theaters have shut down in Denmark, they will have to rethink their role in the film food chain, according to Ladegaard, referring to the current conflict over holdback periods between exhibitors and distributors.

“Some cinemas are boycotting films that appear on [U.S.] streaming platforms before the traditional four-month period,” he says. “They have been extremely conservative when it comes to holdbacks and will have to negotiate solutions.”

While the pandemic has shown that the traditional Nordic model, based on an efficient public service support system and collaboration, is still fundamental to secure quality content, the industry is more than ever aware that it will have to nurture its talents, offer more flexible distribution conditions and develop creative alliances in Europe to stay competitive.