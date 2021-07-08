Italian Films to Watch for at Cannes

Despite Italy having been among countries hardest hit by the pandemic, film production almost never stopped. So there is a backlog of new titles ready to hit global festivals and markets starting from Cannes, as well as newer projects.

Below is a compendium of hot Cinema Italiano titles in various stages of production.

“Bones and All”

Luca Guadagnino started shooting this U.S.-set film in May, marking his first collaboration with Timothée Chalamet since “Call Me by Your Name.” Pic is adapted from the eponymous novel by Camille DeAngelis and tells the story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, a disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join forces for a road trip through Ronald Reagan’s America.

“La Chimera”

Alice Rohrwacher (“The Wonders,” “Happy as Lazzaro”) will soon shoot her fourth feature revolving around the black market of stolen archaeological artifacts.

“Il Colibrì”

Francesca Archibugi (“A Question of the Heart”) started shooting in June on this romantic drama starring France’s Bérénice Bejo (“The Artist”) and Pierfrancesco Favino (“The Traitor”). It is based on the eponymous novel by Sandro Veronesi, winner of Italy’s top literary prize, the Premio Strega 2020. The book is bring translated in 25 countries, including the U.S.

“La Conversione”

Marco Bellocchio will bring to the screen the true-life drama of Edgardo Mortara, a Jewish boy kidnapped and converted to Catholicism in 1858. It’s a story that Steven Spielberg was in advanced stages to shoot a few years ago, but then abandoned. His parents’ struggle to free their son became part of a larger political battle that pitted the papacy against forces of democracy and Italian unification. Mortara went on to become a priest in the Augustinian order.

“Freaks Out”

A genre-bender by Gabriele Mainetti, known for hit offbeat 2016 superhero pic “They Call Me Jeeg.” Pic is set in 1943 Rome where four “freaks” who work in a circus are left to their own devices when the Eternal City is bombed by Allied Forces.

“The Hand of God”

Paolo Sorrentino returns to his hometown of Naples 20 years after his dazzling debut “One Man Up.” Made for Netflix, pic also marks Sorrentino’s first intimate and personal feature. The title is a reference to Argentinian soccer champion Diego Maradona’s own definition of a larcenous goal he scored in 1986 during a World Cup quarter final between England and Argentina. Maradona at the time was the star of the S.S.C. Napoli soccer club, of which Sorrentino is known to be an ardent fan.

“The Hole”

Michelangelo Frammartino, whose cinematic poem combining documentary and fable “Le Quattro Volte” made a global splash, has finished a feature about a group of speleologists from Piedmont who in 1961 head south to Calabria where they discover the second deepest cave of the world, the Bifurto Abyss.

“The Peacock’s Paradise”

Laura Bispuri, whose “Sworn Virgin” and “Daughter of Mine” both launched from Berlin, has now completed a surreal drama in which an impossible love between a peacock and a painted dove prompts the collective reckoning of a large family. Pic’s top-notch cast comprises Dominique Sanda, Alba Rohrwacher and Maya Sansa.

“Il Sol Dell’Avvenire”

Nanni Moretti has announced only the title of his next film, which translates as “The Sun of the Future,” but is keeping mum on other details besides that he’s written a first draft of the screenplay with regular collaborators Valia Santella and Federica Pontremoli (“Three Floors”) and Francesca Marciano (“Miele”).