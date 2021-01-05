MTV Alum, Monty Geer Lands Lead Film Role in “Clive Boomer’s Success” — Film News in Brief

TUESDAY, Jan. 5

Casting

MTV’s “Awkward” alum Monty Geer is set as the lead opposite Lili Simmons in the feature “Clive Boomer’s Success,” a comedic thriller from Leader Media and written by Charles Lawrence.

“Success” tells the story of intrigue, murder and a five million dollar heist. Geer will play Clive Boomer, a cherubic budding stand-up comedian and bank teller who owes a small fortune to the mob. In a cruel twist of fate, he is forced to turn to murder to pay off his debts.

Directed by Carlo Liconti and cast by Donald Paul Pemrick, “Clive Boomer’s Success” is filming near Toronto.

Geer is repped by Connie Tavel at Forward Entertainment and can be seen touring his stand-up in LA and across the country.

MONDAY, Jan. 4

Animation Acquisition

Animated feature Oscar contender “My Favorite War” has been sold to Spain and France for European distribution. Based on director’s Ilze Burkovska-Jacobsen’s childhood memories, “My Favorite War” recreates her own escape route from the totalitarian regime that was Soviet Latvia.

The feature, which is a documentary, sold to Versus Entertainment in Spain and Destiny Films in France. “My Favorite War” emerged as a winner from Annecy’s Contrechamp competition, and it will enter the Annie Awards be submitted in the animate feature race at the Academy Awards.

“The film has been a labor of love for Ilze for more than nine years,” says Norwegian producer Trond Jacobsen, who produced the film with Ego Media’s Guntis Trekteris (Latvia) with whom he negotiated the sales deal with Versus Entertainment and Destiny Films. “To see her personal story of freedom head to Spanish and French audiences and the wider animation community during its awards campaign is truly rewarding.”

Marjo Bernay Dies at 79

Longtime union leader Marjo Bernay died of a heart attack on Sunday, it was announced by the Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800). She was 79.

Chuck Parker, national executive director of the ADG, said, “Today we remember Marjo Bernay as a special voice that spoke truth to power in our industry. In one sense Marjo has left us. But in another sense, she is still here, because she has touched and affected so many of us — peers and superiors, women and men, everyone she greeted warmly and whose voice she recognized when they called on the phone. Her spirit lives on in our collective hearts and actions, today and every day.”

Bernay was a former trustee of the Set Designers Council and member of the Board of Directors of the Art Directors Guild. She was appointed by various elected officials to the California Film Commission, the Los Angeles Film Development Committee and to the Los Angeles County Film Commission. She was especially proud of her service as a trustee of the Motion Picture Industry Pension and Health Plans, where she was the first woman from the labor side to chair the Health Plan.

Over the years, Marjo worked closely with her sister Casey, who remains with the ADG as director of education and special projects.

In addition to Casey, Marjo is survived by her brother Mark and brother-in-law Dennis Lotka. They ask that any donations in memoriam be sent to the Lange Foundation for Animal Rescue, Care and Placement at https://langefoundation.org/donate