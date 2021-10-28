Caitríona Balfe Discusses ‘Belfast’ and Teases the New Season of ‘Outlander’ — In Gaelic

From fashion model to actor, and currently taking on her most important role yet, a new mother, actress Caitríona Balfe looks to be having her most significant big-screen breakout yet with her awards worthy performance in the emotional drama “Belfast,” opposite Jamie Dornan. On this episode of the “Variety Awards Circuit Podcast,” Balfe talks about getting the call to shoot Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical story for seven weeks during the pandemic. She also discusses her gratitude to be working during a time where there is no further delineation between film and television, and having the freedom and creativity to explore both of the realms.

Finally, get out your favorite translation app, because Balfe teases the upcoming season of “Outlander” in her native Gaelic language, discussing where her character Claire and Jamie (played by Sam Heughan) are headed in the upcoming season, scheduled for release in 2022.

Listen to the full interview with actor Caitríona Balfe in the latest edition of Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast below!

Written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” tells the semi-autobiographical story of Buddy (Jude Hill), a young boy who lives in Northern Ireland during the tumultuous late 1960s. Alongside his working-class family that includes his parents (Jamie Dornan and Balfe) and grandparents (Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench), the family faces life lessons and decisions that could break the family apart. The film has received critical acclaim after premiering at the Telluride Film Festival and has won multiple audience prizes on the festival circuit. At the moment, “Belfast” is one of the leading contenders for the Oscars in multiple categories including supporting actress for Balfe.

Balfe has established herself in the television realm, most notably as Claire Randall in Starz’s hit series “Outlander.” Focus Features’ “Belfast” marks only her tenth performance in movies, after having worked with filmmakers such as JJ Abrams (“Super 8”), Jodie Foster (“Money Monster”) and James Mangold (“Ford v Ferrari”), the latter of which was nominated for best picture.

