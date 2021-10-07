Variety Announces 10 Brits to Watch for 2021

Variety has selected its annual list of 10 Brits to Watch, an honor the publication has been bestowing since 2013. Honorees, which will be profiled in the Nov. 24 issue of Variety, include writers, actors, singers and other creatives working in all forms of media. Previous honorees include Sam Claflin, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Said Steven Gaydos, Senior VP Global Content/Executive Editor of Variety: “Never far from the center of global film and television creativity and accolades, in 2021 U.K. talent has reasserted its power and primacy with dynamic results. The recent Emmy awards were dominated by British wins across comedies and dramas and this year’s Fall Awards Season is packed with Brit contenders. It’s a perfect time for Variety’s annual 10 Brits to Watch, the must-read showcase for up-and-coming talents who are at the heart of the U.K.’s constant renewal and the replenishment of creativity behind the headlines.” –

This year’s 10 Brits to Watch are:

Simone Ashley – Previously seen on “Sex Education,” the actor has joined the cast of “Bridgerton” for Season 2 in a pivotal role.

Candice Carty-Williams – Her debut novel “Queenie” earned raves and was named Book of the Year at the British Book Awards. Carty-Williams has adapted it for Channel 4 for a TV series set to start shooting in 2022.

Celeste – The singer-songwriter released her first studio album “Not Your Muse” this year, which debuted at No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart. She was also nominated for an Oscar for her original song “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù – The “Gangs of London” and “His House” star was nominated for the EE BAFTA Rising Star Award. This year, he will appear in “Mothering Sunday” and “Silent Night.”

Fabien Frankel – After making his film debut in “Last Christmas,” the actor takes on a major role in “House of the Dragon,” the highly-anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel.

Max Harwood – The actor made his film debut in the title role of “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.” He will next be seen in the films “Magpie” and “The Loneliest Boy in the World.”

Emma Laird – The actor makes her television debut in Hugh Dillon and Taylor Sheridan’s new Paramount Plus series “Mayor of Kingstown,” opposite Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest.

Nida Manzoor – The writer-director created the series “We Are Lady Parts,” centering on an all-Muslim female punk rock band.

Woody Norman – The actor plays Joaquin Phoenix’s nephew in “C’mon C’mon” for director Mike Mills and will appear in the upcoming films “Cobweb” and “The Last Voyage of the Demeter”

Rish Shah – After appearing in “Emmerdale Farm,” the actor will join the MCU with a role in “Ms. Marvel” and has a role in the upcoming film “Strangers.”