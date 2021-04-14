Julianne Moore, Indya Moore, Chloë Sevigny and Charlotte Gainsbourg Star in Jim Jarmusch-Directed Saint Laurent Fashion Film

Charlotte Gainsbourg, Julianne Moore, Chloë Sevigny and “Pose” actor Indya Moore star in Jim Jarmusch’s “French Water,” a new fashion film for Saint Laurent.

The nine-minute movie presents a look at the French fashion house’s Women’s Summer ’21 collection. Julianne Moore and Sevigny are seen looking for Gainsbourg at the end of a party before Indya Moore joins them at the affair. Each have several wardrobe changes throughout the movie as they are served water by a waiter played by John C. Reilly’s model and actor son Leo Reilly.

Gainsbourg appears popping in and out of the party by herself, also slipping into different ensembles for each appearance.

“French Water” was also written by Jarmusch and was art directed by Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello. “The dinner party is over. A lone waiter is watching guests search for Charlotte. The echoes of their whispers multiply,” reads a press release about the film. “Anthony Vaccarello chose Jim Jarmusch to orchestrate a dreamy, surreal ballet, following his own rules. Mysterious, elusive Charlotte keeps disappearing, and reappearing. Tangled until creating a form of vertigo, space and time spin beautifully. Into eternity.”

In December, Saint Laurent released an eight-minute film “Summer of ’21.” Directed by Gaspar Noé, the video starred Charlotte Rampling. Noé’s first short film for Saint Laurent, “Lux Æterna,” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019.

Vaccarello debuted Saint Laurent’s full summer 2021 collection shortly before the Rampling work with a 10-minute film presentation featuring models walking in the middle of a desert.