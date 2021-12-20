‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Officially Opens to $260 Million, Second-Biggest Box Office Debut in History

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” has generated even more money at the box office than initially reported.

Sony’s epic finale in the Tom Holland-led comic book trilogy collected $260 million in North American theaters over the weekend, above Sunday’s estimates of $253 million. It means “No Way Home” has surpassed “Avengers: Infinity War” ($257 million) to land the second-biggest debut in Hollywood history behind only “Avengers: Endgame” ($357 million). Not bad for pandemic times.

Naturally, the Marvel adventure has obliterated COVID-era box office benchmarks. Prior to this weekend, no movie had been able to cross $100 million in a single weekend. The best attempt had been another Sony’s comic book sequel, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” which generated $90 million to start. Given those constraints and the pandemic-related headwinds still facing the box office, industry watchers struggled to ballpark opening weekend figures for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Marvel’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, along with key adversaries in Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx), pushed “No Way Home” to stratospheric heights. Superhero enthusiasts wanted to be first in line to witness a colliding multiverse of epic proportions and avoid spoilers online. That demand translated to record opening day ticket sales. On Friday alone, the film collected $121 million, which is more than most 2021 movies have made in their entire theatrical runs. “No Way Home” amassed another $73 million on Saturday and $64 million on Sunday, with premium large formats like Imax accounting for a sizable chunk of ticket sales. After only three days in cinemas, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is already the highest grossing-film of this year — and last.

