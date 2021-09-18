Box Office: ‘Shang-Chi’ Set to Lead for Third Weekend as ‘Free Guy’ Climbs Up to No. 2

Disney is ruling the domestic box office this weekend.

In its third weekend, Marvel and Disney’s “Shang-Chi” is set to remain in the No. 1 spot with an estimated gross of $20 million to $22 million, bringing its total earnings to a staggering $175 million to $177 million. On Friday, the superhero adventure starring Simu Liu brought in $5.8 million from 4,070 theaters.

Meanwhile, box office hit “Free Guy” — produced by 20th Century Studios and distributed by Disney — is expected to climb back to the No. 2 spot in its sixth week of release. Despite new releases, “Free Guy” has held its own on the box office charts since its debut, hanging on to the No. 1 spot for two weekends and staying in the top five ever since. Starring Ryan Reynolds, the sci-fi comedy brought in $1.3 million on Friday from 3,288 theaters, and is estimated to add another $4.9 million to its gross for a cume of $108.3 million.

Warner Bros.’ “Cry Macho,” Clint Eastwood’s newest film, is expected to debut in the third spot, taking in $1.59 million from 3,967 theaters on Friday. Over the weekend, the neo-Western drama should earn $4.5 million at the box office. Universal’s slasher film “Candyman” should come in at No. 4 with an estimated three-day gross of $3.47 million, taking its earnings to $53 million in its fourth week.

James Wan’s latest horror film, “Malignant,” is poised to round out the top five this weekend. “Malignant,” the third act of which has shocked audiences, is also available to watch on HBO Max. It’s set to earn $2.5 million this weekend for an overall gross of $9.6 million.