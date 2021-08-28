Box Office: ‘Candyman’ Scaring Off Competition With Projected $20.7 Million

Universal and MGM’s “Candyman” is expected to slay the domestic box office in its opening weekend, with a projected gross of $20.7 million.

The horror film, directed by Nia DaCosta, raked in $9.1 million from 3,569 theaters on Friday, and is expected to add another $11 million to its total by the end of the weekend. This puts “Candyman’s” debut ahead of previous industry predictions, which had the R-rated slasher film debuting to $15 million. Although concerns over the delta variant of COVID-19 are slowing down moviegoing, “Candyman” should still have a solid debut.

Produced and written by Jordan Peele, “Candyman” is a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend of a killer who is summoned by those daring enough to repeat his name five times into a mirror. A “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 film of the same name directed by Bernard Rose, “Candyman” is premiering exclusively in theaters — a strategy that seems to help box office numbers. The film also had a production budget of $25 million, giving it a solid chance at a decent payout at the box office. “Candyman” stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris and Colman Domingo.

Elsewhere on the box office charts, Shawn Levy’s “Free Guy” is still going strong, landing at No. 2 with an expected additional $12 million to $14 million in its third week, which would put its cume near the $80 million mark. Starring Ryan Reynolds, “Free Guy” has topped the domestic box office for the past two weekends.

Paramount’s “PAW Patrol” film adaptation is expected to come in at No. 3 with an added $6.5 million, bringing its total up to $23.97 million. Rounding out the top five are Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” and Sony’s “Don’t Breathe 2,” earning an expected $4.7 million and $2.5 million, respectively. If the films meet their box office projections, “Jungle Cruise’s” cume will grow to an impressive $99.8 million, while “Don’t Breathe 2” will reach $24.25 million.