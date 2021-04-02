Box Office: ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Adds $6.7 Million, Eyes Huge Pandemic Opening

“Godzilla vs. King” is stomping to a massive opening weekend at the box office (by pandemic standards). The Warner Bros. film added another $6.7 million on Thursday, bringing its two-day domestic total to $16.3 million.

Through Sunday, the movie could make between $30 million to $40 million in ticket sales. That would easily rank as the biggest opening weekend of the coronavirus era.

To date, “Wonder Woman 1984” has notched the best three-day start of the pandemic with $16.7 million. The superhero sequel opened on Christmas Day, in theaters and on HBO Max, and ended its theatrical run with $45.8 million in the U.S. and $165 million globally. In 2021, “Tom and Jerry” has the title for the biggest opening weekend with $14 million. It has since generated $37 million at the domestic box office and $48 million internationally.

