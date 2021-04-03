Box Office: ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Heading to Monster $42 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

“Godzilla vs. Kong” continues to rake in monster ticket sales, pulling in $11.6 million on Friday for a three-day haul of $27.9 million.

Through Sunday, the Warner Bros. tentpole is tracking to generate more than $42 million in ticket sales. Rivals, however, project the film could make as much as $48 million to $50 million over the five-day period.

That would rank as the biggest opening weekend of the coronavirus era. “Godzilla vs. Kong” is estimated to make $32 million between Friday and Sunday, the traditional frame of measuring box office debuts. To date, “Wonder Woman 1984” has landed the best three-day start of the pandemic with $16.7 million. The superhero sequel opened on Christmas Day (in theaters and on HBO Max) and grossed $45.8 million at the domestic box office and $165 million globally. In 2021, “Tom and Jerry” has secured the biggest opening weekend with $14 million. The animated family film has since generated $37 million at the domestic box office and $48 million internationally.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” got a head start on the Easter holiday weekend by opening on Wednesday. It grossed $9.6 million on its first day, the best single-day total of the pandemic. It’s currently screening in 3,064 locations, the biggest footprint of the pandemic.

Overseas, the monster mashup has brought in $123 million so far. “Godzilla vs. Kong” has done especially well in China, debuting last weekend to $70 million. Legendary Entertainment is handing distribution in China, and Warner Bros. is rolling out the film in all other territories.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” isn’t the only new release this weekend. Sony Pictures is launching the horror film “The Unholy,” which generated $1.1 million on Friday. The movie, which is playing in 1,850 venues, is expected to amass $2.6 million through Sunday. Otherwise, holdovers including “Nobody,” “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Tom and Jerry” are rounding out the top five on box office charts.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” has injected some much-needed optimism in the theatrical business, which has been devastated by the pandemic and only slowly beginning to recover. It’s also a sign that people will still go to their local multiplex, even if they can watch the same film at home. “Godzilla vs. Kong” is currently available to HBO Max subscribers for no extra fee.

Adam Wingard directed “Godzilla vs. Kong,” the fourth entry in the MonsterVerse franchise following 2014’s “Godzilla,” 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island” and 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” The upcoming entry, which has generated strong reviews, sees the radioactive sea monster face off against the giant ape. It stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry.