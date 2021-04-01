Box Office: ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Debuts to Solid $9.6 Million on Opening Day

“Godzilla vs. Kong” debuted in the U.S. on Wednesday and nabbed a sizable $9.6 million, marking the best opening day total of the coronavirus era.

It has the added benefit of playing in more theaters than any other movie that has been released during the pandemic. “Godzilla vs. Kong” screened in 2,409 venues on Wednesday and will expand to 3,064 locations by Friday.

Directed by Adam Wingard, “Godzilla vs. Kong” opened last weekend at the international box office and has collected $121 million to date. It had an especially powerful start in China, kicking off with $70 million. Legendary Entertainment is distributing “Godzilla vs. Kong” in China, while Warner Bros. is rolling out the film in all other territories.

The movie debuted simultaneously on HBO Max, though it’s unclear how many subscribers have watched it. The streaming service, owned by WarnerMedia, isn’t yet available internationally.

“Godzilla vs. Kong,” the fourth entry in the MonsterVerse franchise, sees a radioactive sea monster face off against a giant ape. It stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry.

More to come…