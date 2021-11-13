Box Office: Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Endures as Box Office Leader Above ‘Clifford’

“Eternals” will keep its crown at the domestic box office, as the Marvel entry is projected to repeat as No. 1 with an estimated $27 million gross in its second weekend.

Should current projections pan out, the MCU entry will fall approximately 62% in its sophomore outing. Measured against the second weekends of other Marvel Studios releases this year, that’s a much stepper drop than the 52% sink of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and a healthier one than the 67% tumble “Black Widow” took. However, that latter film simultaneously debuted as a rental on Disney Plus through the streamer’s Premier Access program, a release strategy that undoubtedly impacted its ultimate box office performance.

Directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, “Eternals” follows an alien race sworn to protect mankind from cosmic beings called Deviants. The film’s massive ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Richard Madden and Kit Harington.

Opening in second this weekend is Paramount’s family-friendly film “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” The adaptation of Norman Bridwell’s children’s book series of the same name is on its way to a $14.6 million three-day haul, just a hair beneath its projections of $15 million to $17 million heading into the weekend. “Clifford” pulled in $2.3 million from theaters on its opening day Wednesday.

“Clifford” follows 12-year-old Emily Elizabeth, who is gifted a red puppy that soon grows to become a giant, 10-foot tall dog. Emily and Clifford soon embark on a wild adventure across New York City. Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale and Kenan Thompson star in the film. Comedy specialist Walt Becker directs.

“Clifford” has a 48% on Rotten Tomatoes, but has fared much better with audiences. The film received an “A” CinemaScore rating, indicating enthusiastic approval from the viewing public. While the family film debuted simultaneously on Paramount Plus, strong word-of-mouth may help give “Clifford” more staying power in theaters than the usual day-and-date release.

In his review, Variety critic Owen Gleiberman wrote: “‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ becomes a rowdy chase film — as agreeable as Clifford himself, as simultaneously cute and in-your-face, and as genially random in its ability to create chaos.”

