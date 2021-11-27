Box Office: ‘Encanto’ Leads With Projected $43.2 Million Opening, ‘House of Gucci’ Connecting With $21.8 Million

While this year’s Thanksgiving box office will wind up totaling far less than previous years’ holidays, there were still plenty of viewers to go around between the weekend’s offerings. Disney’s “Encanto” will top the domestic box office for the weekend, while MGM’s “House of Gucci” has become one of the first adult dramas to draw a substantial theatrical audience during the pandemic era.

Disney’s “Encanto” had been projected to lead the box office heading into the holiday weekend. The animated adventure took in $11 million on Black Friday from 3,980 locations and is headed towards a $43.3 million five-day total.

With original music from “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Encanto” focuses on a family living in the mountains of Colombia. Each member possesses special powers, except for Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz). But when Mirabel discovers that their town may be in danger of losing all magic, it’s up to her to save her loved ones.

Meanwhile, the latest from Ridley Scott earned far more than diddly-squat. “House of Gucci” took in $5.73 million on Friday from 3,477 locations. The sprawling crime drama is projected to earn $21.8 million over the five-day holiday weekend. Releases aimed at older viewers have struggled during this recent period of box office regrowth. As pandemic restrictions have become more alleviated, the ticket buyers most eager to return to movie theaters have trended younger. However, the same story can’t be said of “House of Gucci,” as the MGM release’s performance cements the box office appeal of Lady Gaga, three years after the resounding success of her 2018 vehicle “A Star Is Born.”

Starring Gaga and Adam Driver as Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, “House of Gucci” chronicles the years leading up to Reggiani’s assassination plot against the Gucci heir. Though the film has received mixed reviews, Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman called it “an icepick docudrama that has a great deal of fun with its grand roster of ambitious scoundrels” and “never less than a straight-faced and nimbly accomplished movie.”

