‘A Quiet Place 2’ Release Date Moves Up to May

Fans of “A Quiet Place” will get to see the sequel in theaters earlier than expected.

Paramount Pictures has pushed up the release date of “A Quiet Place Part II” by several months, moving it from Sept. 17 ahead to May 28. It took the spot previously occupied by “F9,” which was recently postponed from Memorial Day weekend to June 25.

Paramount also announced that Mark Wahlberg’s action-thriller “Infinite” was bumped from May 28 to Sept. 24.

“A Quiet Place Part II,” directed by John Krasinski and starring Emily Blunt, has been moved around numerous times amid the coronavirus pandemic. The movie was originally slated to release last March, but those plans were scrapped at the last minute as COVID-19 first started to spread in the United States. Paramount even held a splashy red carpet premiere for “A Quiet Place Part II” in New York City on March 8, days before the country was forced to almost entirely shut down.

“They always say good things come to those who wait,” Krasinski wrote Thursday night on Twitter. “Well… I think we’ve waited long enough.”

The schedule shift comes a week after Paramount announced intentions to shorten the theatrical window, with plans to put “A Quiet Place Part II,” “Mission: Impossible 7” and other upcoming titles on the nascent streaming service Paramount Plus after 45 days on the big screen. Prior to the pandemic, cinema operators required studios to keep their movies exclusively in theaters for 90 days. But the year-long closure of movie theaters has upended traditional ways of doing business, and several Hollywood companies have used it as an opportunity to put their films online sooner than usual.

Paramount was inspired to accelerate release plans for “A Quiet Place Part II” for several reasons. For one, the move allows the studio and its parent company, ViacomCBS, to sooner start marketing the film as a buzzy offering for its newly rebranded streaming platform, which launched on March 4. With the 45-day window, the sequel to “A Quiet Place” should premiere on Paramount Plus in July.

The studio was also optimistic because the Biden administration recently announced that the U.S. is on track to have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for “every adult American” by the end of May. And this weekend, movie theaters in New York City have been approved to reopen at limited capacity.

In “A Quiet Place Part II,” the surviving members of the Abbott family — Evelyn (Blunt) and her children, Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and a newborn baby — continue living in silence to hide from creatures that hunt sound, this time while facing the terrors of the outside world.

“Infinite,” directed by Antoine Fuqua, centers on Wahlberg as a man whose schizophrenic hallucinations are revealed to be memories from past lives.