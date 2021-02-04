‘Saint Maud,’ ‘Nomadland,’ ‘Ammonite’ Among Leading Films on BAFTA Awards Longlist

“Saint Maud,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Nomadland,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Ammonite” are among the leading films on the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ (BAFTA) longlist for annual British Film Awards that were announced Thursday.

The publication of the longlists follows the BAFTA 2020 Review, where over 120 wide-ranging changes were introduced across voting, membership and campaigning to address a lack of diversity in the 2020 Film Awards nominations. As part of these changes, a new longlisting initial round was introduced for the awards, resulting in three rounds of voting. Round one voting, which took place from Jan. 12-26, produced the longlists in all categories.

The directing category sees the BAFTA make an effort towards gender parity. To determine this longlist, in Round One, the directing chapter voted and the top eight female and top eight male directed films were automatically longlisted. The remaining two female and two male directors were voted for by a longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 ranking female and male directed films.

Round Two of voting will open Feb. 19 and close March 1. Nominations will be announced March 9. Round Three of voting commences March 25 and closes April 7. The BAFTA Awards will take place Apr. 11.

BEST FILM

15 films go through to the Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated.

“Another Round”

“Da 5 Bloods”

“The Dig”

“The Father”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“The Mauritanian”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

“One Night In Miami…”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“The White Tiger”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

20 films will go through to Round Two of voting.

“Ammonite”

“Calm With Horses”

“County Lines”

“The Courier”

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”

“The Dig”

“Emma.”

“The Father”

“Herself”

“His House”

“Limbo”

“The Mauritanian”

“Misbehaviour”

“Mogul Mowgli”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Radioactive”

“Rebecca”

“Rocks”

“Saint Maud”

“Supernova”

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

12 films have been longlisted, and five will be nominated.

“The Australian Dream”

“Being A Human Person”

“Calm with Horses”

“His House”

“Limbo”

“Moffie”

“Mogul Mowgli”

“Rare Beasts”

“Rocks”

“The Reason I Jump”

“Saint Maud”

“White Riot”

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

15 films will progress to Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated.

“Another Round”

“Bacurau”

“Collective”

“Dear Comrades!”

“I’m No Longer Here” (Ya No Estoy Aqui)

“The Life Ahead”

“Les Misérables”

“Minari”

“The Mole Agent”

“New Order”

“The Painter and the Thief”

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”

“System Crasher”

“The Traitor”

“The Truffle Hunters”

DOCUMENTARY

15 films will progress to Round Two of voting and five will be nominated.

“All In: The Fight For Democracy”

“Athlete A”

“Beastie Boys Story”

“Becoming”

“Billie”

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”

“Dick Johnson is Dead”

“The Dissident”

“I Am Greta”

“MLK/FBI”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“The Social Dilemma”

“The Truffle Hunters”

ANIMATED FILM

Six films will progress to Round Two of voting, and three will be nominated.

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“The Willoughbys”

“Wolfwalkers”

DIRECTOR

20 films will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated.

“Another Round”

“The Assistant”

“Babyteeth”

“The Dig”

“The Father”

“The Forty-Year-Old Version”

“Mank”

“The Mauritanian”

“Minari”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

“One Night In Miami…”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”

“Rocks”

“Saint Maud”

“Tenet”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“The White Tiger”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated.

“Ammonite”

“Another Round”

“The Assistant”

“Da 5 Bloods”

“The Forty-Year-Old Version”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Rocks”

“Saint Maud”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated.

“Babyteeth”

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“The Dig”

“Emma.”

“The Father”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things”

“The Invisible Man”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“The Mauritanian”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

“One Night In Miami…”

“Pieces of a Woman”

“The White Tiger”

LEADING ACTRESS

15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated.

Amy Adams – “Hillbilly Elegy”

Bukky Bakray – “Rocks”

Radha Blank – “The Forty-Year-Old Version”

Jessie Buckley – “I’m Thinking of Ending Things”

Morfydd Clark – “Saint Maud”

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Julia Garner – “The Assistant”

Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”

Sophia Loren – “The Life Ahead”

Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”

Wunmi Mosaku – “His House”

Kate Winslet – “Ammonite”

Alfre Woodard – “Clemency”

Zendaya -” Malcolm & Marie”

LEADING ACTOR

15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated.

Riz Ahmed – “Sound of Metal”

Kingsley Ben-Adir – “One Night In Miami…”

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Ralph Fiennes – “The Dig”

Adarsh Gourav – “The White Tiger”

Tom Hanks – “News of the World”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”

Cosmo Jarvis – “Calm With Horses”

Delroy Lindo – “Da 5 Bloods”

Mads Mikkelsen – “Another Round”

Gary Oldman – “Mank”

Tahar Rahim – “The Mauritanian”

LaKeith Stanfield – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

John David Washington – “Malcolm & Marie”

Steven Yeun – “Minari”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated.

Niamh Algar – “Calm With Horses”

Kosar Ali – “Rocks”

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Ellen Burstyn – “Pieces of a Woman”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas – “The White Tiger”

Glenn Close – “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman – “The Father”

Jennifer Ehle – “Saint Maud”

Dominique Fishback – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jodie Foster – “The Mauritanian”

Ashley Madekwe – “County Lines”

Amanda Seyfried – “Mank”

Saoirse Ronan – “Ammonite”

Yuh-Jung Youn – “Minari”

Helena Zengel – “News of the World”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated.

Chadwick Boseman – “Da 5 Bloods”

Bo Burnham – “Promising Young Woman”

Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Mauritanian”

Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Barry Keoghan – “Calm With Horses”

Alan Kim – “Minari”

Frank Langella – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “One Night In Miami…”

Clarke Peters – “Da 5 Bloods”

Eddie Redmayne – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Mark Rylance – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Paul Raci – “Sound of Metal”

David Strathairn – “Nomadland”

Stanley Tucci – “Supernova”

CASTING

15 films will progress to Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated.

“Babyteeth”

“Calm With Horses”

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“The Mauritanian”

“One Night In Miami…”

“Pieces of a Woman”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Rocks”

“Saint Maud”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated.

“Ammonite”

“The Dig”

“Greyhound”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“The Mauritanian”

“The Midnight Sky”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

“Rebecca”

“Saint Maud”

“Tenet”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“The White Tiger”

COSTUME DESIGN

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated.

“Ammonite”

“The Dig”

“Emma.”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Misbehaviour”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Radioactive”

“Rebecca”

“The Secret Garden”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

EDITING

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated.

“Another Round”

“Da 5 Bloods”

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“The Mauritanian”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Rocks”

“Saint Maud”

“Sound of Metal”

“Tenet”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“The White Tiger”

MAKE UP & HAIR

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated.

“Ammonite”

“Blithe Spirit”

“The Dig”

“Emma.”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Rebecca”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“True History of the Kelly Gang”

“The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

“Wonder Woman 1984”

ORIGINAL SCORE

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated.

“Ammonite”

“Da 5 Bloods”

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“The Little Things”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Saint Maud”

“Soul”

“Tenet”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated.

“Ammonite”

“The Dig”

“Emma.”

“The Father”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“The Midnight Sky”

“News of the World”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Radioactive”

“Rebecca”

“The Secret Garden”

“Tenet”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Wonder Woman 1984”

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated.

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Greyhound”

“The Invisible Man”

“Mank”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“The Old Guard”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Pinocchio”

“The Secret Garden”

“Sonic The Hedgehog”

“Soul”

“Tenet”

“Wonder Woman 1984”

SOUND

15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated.

“Greyhound”

“The Invisible Man”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“The Mauritanian”

“The Midnight Sky”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Saint Maud”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”

“Tenet”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Wonder Woman 1984”

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Six films have been longlisted, and three will be nominated.

“Bench”

“Cha”

“Chado”

“The Fire Next Time”

“The Owl and the Pussycat”

“The Song of A Lost Boy”

BRITISH SHORT FILM

10 films have been longlisted, and five will be nominated.

“The Birth Of Valerie Venus”

“Dad Was”

“Dọlápọ Is Fine”

“Eyelash”

“Lizard”

“Lucky Break”

“Miss Curvy”

“My Brother’s Keeper”

“The Present”

“Tic Toc”