‘Rocks,’ ‘His House,’ ‘The Father’ Lead British Independent Film Awards

“Rocks,” “His House” and “The Father” were the leaders at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs), which were announced Thursday.
Coming-of-age drama “Rocks” won best British independent film, with Kosar Ali winning the awards for both best supporting actress and most promising newcomer with her young co-star D’Angelou Osei Kissiedu winning best supporting actor. Lucy Pardee’s best casting award, which was among the craft award winners announced in January, takes the “Rocks” tally to five.
Remi Weekes won best director and Wunmi Mosaku won best actress for horror film “His House.” The film also won the best production design and effects awards.
Anthony Hopkins’ portrayal of an ageing man in “The Father” won best actor, and the film also won best screenplay for writer-director Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, and best editing for Yorgos Lamprinos.
In a year when awards were spread evenly, “Saint Maud,” “Mogul Mowgli,” “Misbehaviour” and “The Reason I Jump” had two wins each.
Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” won best international independent film, the only awards category open to non-U.K. films.
The online ceremony was hosted by actor Tom Felton live from Wales, where he is filming Sky Cinema film “Save the Cinema.”
The event saw a galaxy of star presenters, including several from the Netflix world like “Bridgerton” star Regé-Jean Page, Zendaya of “Malcolm & Marie,” “The Crown” star Emma Corrin, Priyanka Chopra Jonas from “The White Tiger” and “Sex Education” actors Ncuti Gatwa and Aimee Lou Wood. Other presenters included “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” star Maria Bakalova, “McMafia” lead James Norton, “The Personal History of David Copperfield” filmmaker Armando Iannucci, “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya and Daisy Edgar-Jones from “Normal People.”
BIFA WINNERS 2020
Best British Independent Film
“Rocks” – Sarah Gavron, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Faye Ward, Ameenah Ayub Allen
Best Director
Remi Weekes – “His House”
Best Screenplay sponsored by BBC Film
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – “The Father”
Best Actress
Wunmi Mosaku – “His House”
Best Actor
Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”
Best Supporting Actress
Kosar Ali – “Rocks”
Best Supporting Actor
D’Angelou Osei Kissiedu – “Rocks”
The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director) sponsored by Kodak & Pinewood
Rose Glass – “Saint Maud”
Breakthrough Producer
Irune Gurtubai – “Limbo” (also produced by Angus Lamont)
Debut Screenwriter sponsored by Film4
Riz Ahmed – “Mogul Mowgli” (co-written by Bassam Tariq)
Most Promising Newcomer
Kosar Ali – “Rocks”
Best Documentary
“The Reason I Jump” – Jerry Rothwell, Jeremy Dear, Stevie Lee, Al Morrow
The Raindance Discovery Award
“Perfect 10” – Eva Riley, Jacob Thomas, Bertrand Faivre, Valentina Brazzini
Best British Short Film supported by BFI NETWORK
“The Long Goodbye” – Aneil Karia, Riz Ahmed, Tom Gardner
Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger
“Nomadland” – Chloé Zhao, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey
Best Casting sponsored by Casting Society of America & Spotlight
Lucy Pardee – “Rocks”
Best Cinematography sponsored by Dirty Looks
Ben Fordesman – “Saint Maud”
Best Costume Design
Charlotte Walter – “Misbehaviour”
Best Editing sponsored by Intermission Film
Yorgos Lamprinos – “The Father”
Best Effects
Pedro Sabrosa, Stefano Pepin – “His House”
Best Make Up & Hair Design
Jill Sweeney – “Misbehaviour”
Best Music sponsored by Universal Music Publishing Group
Paul Corley – “Mogul Mowgli”
Best Production Design sponsored by Studio Juice
Jacqueline Abrahams – “His House”
Best Sound supported by Halo Post
Nick Ryan, Ben Baird, Sara De Oliveira Lima – “The Reason I Jump”