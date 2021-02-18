‘Rocks,’ ‘His House,’ ‘The Father’ Lead British Independent Film Awards

“Rocks,” “His House” and “The Father” were the leaders at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs), which were announced Thursday.

Coming-of-age drama “Rocks” won best British independent film, with Kosar Ali winning the awards for both best supporting actress and most promising newcomer with her young co-star D’Angelou Osei Kissiedu winning best supporting actor. Lucy Pardee’s best casting award, which was among the craft award winners announced in January, takes the “Rocks” tally to five.

Remi Weekes won best director and Wunmi Mosaku won best actress for horror film “His House.” The film also won the best production design and effects awards.

Anthony Hopkins’ portrayal of an ageing man in “The Father” won best actor, and the film also won best screenplay for writer-director Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, and best editing for Yorgos Lamprinos.

In a year when awards were spread evenly, “Saint Maud,” “Mogul Mowgli,” “Misbehaviour” and “The Reason I Jump” had two wins each.

Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” won best international independent film, the only awards category open to non-U.K. films.

The online ceremony was hosted by actor Tom Felton live from Wales, where he is filming Sky Cinema film “Save the Cinema.”

The event saw a galaxy of star presenters, including several from the Netflix world like “Bridgerton” star Regé-Jean Page, Zendaya of “Malcolm & Marie,” “The Crown” star Emma Corrin, Priyanka Chopra Jonas from “The White Tiger” and “Sex Education” actors Ncuti Gatwa and Aimee Lou Wood. Other presenters included “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” star Maria Bakalova, “McMafia” lead James Norton, “The Personal History of David Copperfield” filmmaker Armando Iannucci, “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya and Daisy Edgar-Jones from “Normal People.”

BIFA WINNERS 2020

Best British Independent Film

“Rocks” – Sarah Gavron, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Faye Ward, Ameenah Ayub Allen

Best Director

Remi Weekes – “His House”

Best Screenplay sponsored by BBC Film

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – “The Father”

Best Actress

Wunmi Mosaku – “His House”

Best Actor

Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”

Best Supporting Actress

Kosar Ali – “Rocks”

Best Supporting Actor

D’Angelou Osei Kissiedu – “Rocks”

The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director) sponsored by Kodak & Pinewood

Rose Glass – “Saint Maud”

Breakthrough Producer

Irune Gurtubai – “Limbo” (also produced by Angus Lamont)

Debut Screenwriter sponsored by Film4

Riz Ahmed – “Mogul Mowgli” (co-written by Bassam Tariq)

Most Promising Newcomer

Kosar Ali – “Rocks”

Best Documentary

“The Reason I Jump” – Jerry Rothwell, Jeremy Dear, Stevie Lee, Al Morrow

The Raindance Discovery Award

“Perfect 10” – Eva Riley, Jacob Thomas, Bertrand Faivre, Valentina Brazzini

Best British Short Film supported by BFI NETWORK

“The Long Goodbye” – Aneil Karia, Riz Ahmed, Tom Gardner

Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger

“Nomadland” – Chloé Zhao, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey

Best Casting sponsored by Casting Society of America & Spotlight

Lucy Pardee – “Rocks”

Best Cinematography sponsored by Dirty Looks

Ben Fordesman – “Saint Maud”

Best Costume Design

Charlotte Walter – “Misbehaviour”

Best Editing sponsored by Intermission Film

Yorgos Lamprinos – “The Father”

Best Effects

Pedro Sabrosa, Stefano Pepin – “His House”

Best Make Up & Hair Design

Jill Sweeney – “Misbehaviour”

Best Music sponsored by Universal Music Publishing Group

Paul Corley – “Mogul Mowgli”

Best Production Design sponsored by Studio Juice

Jacqueline Abrahams – “His House”

Best Sound supported by Halo Post

Nick Ryan, Ben Baird, Sara De Oliveira Lima – “The Reason I Jump”