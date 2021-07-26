PGA Awards Announce Show Date, Nomination Timeline and Return to In-Person Ceremony in 2022

The Producers Guild of America has announced the key dates and timeline for the org’s 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards. Celebrating its 33rd awards ceremony, the PGA Awards will return to an in-person event at the Century Plaza Hotel — newly renovated and reopened as the Fairmont Century Plaza — on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

That places this year’s PGA Awards a day before the 28th annual SAG Awards (Sunday, February 27, 2022) and a month before the 94th Oscars (Sunday, March 27, 2022).

Returning to the PGA Awards in 2022 will be signature honors including the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television, Visionary Award and Milestone Award. Those honors were put on hold this past year due to the virtual nature of the event, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also returning is the third annual PGA Innovation Award, handed out to “the production of a noteworthy, impactful new media program that significantly elevates the audience’s viewing experience.” Key dates and details for the Innovation Award will be announced at a later date.

And back this upcoming awards season will be PGA East and West Coast celebrations of 2022 Producers Guild Awards nominees and producing teams. The events will take place the week of February 20, with further details announced at a later date.

The PGA Awards recognize “the producers who have created an undeniable impact on the producing profession.” In 2021, producing teams behind TV and films including “Nomadland,” “Soul,” “My Octopus Teacher,” “The Crown,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Last Dance,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “Hamilton” were honored.

Here are the key dates for the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards season:

Eligibility Period for 2022 Producers Guild Awards

Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Motion Pictures, Documentary Motion Pictures: March 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021

Television Programs (Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): January 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021

Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures: Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Television Programs (Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Screener Submission Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures ONLY: Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Nomination Polls Open

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Television Programs (Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures): Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Nomination Polls Close

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Wednesday, January 12, 2022 (2pm PT)

Television Programs (Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures): Wednesday, January 26, 2022 (2pm PT)

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Wednesday, January 26, 2022 (2pm PT)

Nominees Announced

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, December 10, 2021

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, January 13, 2022

Television Programs (Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures): Thursday, January 27, 2022

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Final Polls Open

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, January 13, 2022

Television Programs (Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures): Thursday, January 27, 2022

Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Motion Pictures, Documentary Motion Pictures: Thursday, January 27, 2022

PGA East and West Coast Celebrations of 2022 Producers Guild Awards Nominees and Producing Teams

Week of February 20

Final Polls Close

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, January 27, 2022 (2pm PST)

Television Programs (Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures): Thursday, February 10, 2022 (2pm PST)

Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Motion Pictures, Documentary Motion Pictures: Thursday, February 10, 2022 (2pm PST)

Awards Show

Saturday, February 26, 2022