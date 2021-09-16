‘I’m Your Man’ Picked as Germany’s International Oscar Contender

Maria Schrader’s screwball romantic comedy “I’m Your Man” (“Ich Bin Dein Mensch”) has been selected as Germany’s contender for the Academy Award for the best international feature film.

The film’s premise is that of a scientist who, in order to obtain research funds, agrees to live for three weeks with a humanoid robot specifically engineered for her happiness.

The film had its world premiere earlier this year at the Berlinale, where star Maren Eggert won the Silver Bear for her performance. Its German theatrical release in July, handled by Majestic Filmverleih, saw it achieve over 100,000 ticket sales.

This week the film enjoyed its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. It has been licensed to more than 60 countries. Its U.S. commercial release through Bleecker Street Media kicks off later this month (Sept. 24, 2021).

At the German Film Prizes, “Mensch” was nominated in five categories: best film, best directing, best screenplay (Schrader and Jan Schomburg), best actress (Eggert) and best actor (Dan Stevens).

“Who makes us happy? A man or a robot? With this intriguing question Maria Schrader conceived a film that taps into the spirit of our age. Told with sparkling dialog and performed by two outstanding actors, ‘I’m Your Man’ manages to tap into a classic sci-fi theme while also demonstrating the strength of German genre cinema,” said Majestic in a statement.

German films have regularly picked up nominations in the foreign-language Oscars category. Three German films have won the prize: Volker Schloendorff’s “The Tin Drum” in 1979; Caroline Link’s “Nowhere in Africa” in 2002; and Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s “The Lives of Others” in 2006.