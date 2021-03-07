‘Nomadland’ Wins Best Picture at Latino Entertainment Film Awards

Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” swept the Latino Entertainment Film Awards on Sunday, taking home four awards, including best picture, director, cinematography and editing.
The awards, which are voted on and presented by the Latino Entertainment Journalists Association, also honored Oscar-nominated actor Rosie Perez with the Rita Moreno Lifetime Achievement Award and the Latino Activism Award. In a pre-taped speech, Perez thanked the LEJA and spoke about her work as an activist.
“It’s weird getting an award for it to be quite honest – because I don’t do it for that. I do it just to help make the world a better place for everyone,” Perez said.
“The Prom” and “Hamilton” star Ariana DeBose was given the Latino Breakout Award. “I believe fervently in representation and I’m really proud to be even be a small part of the expansion of how we are viewed in this entertainment industry. We are a vast, beautiful spectrum of Latinos in this world,” DeBose said in her acceptance speech.
Behind “Nomadland,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Soul” also won three awards each. Chadwick Boseman won posthumously for his performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and the film also won for best production and set design and best hair and makeup. “Soul” took home the prize for best animated feature, best musical score and best voice or motion capture performance.
See the full list of winners below.
Best Picture
“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) – Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao
Best Director
Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)
Best Actor
Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)
Best Actress
Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)
Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros)
Best Supporting Actress
Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” (A24)
Best Voice or Motion Capture Performance
Alice Braga, “Soul” (Pixar)
Best Animated Feature
“Soul” (Pixar) – Pete Docter, Kemp Powers
Best International Feature
“La Llorona” from Guatemala (Shudder) – Jayro Bustamante
Best Documentary Feature
“Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado” (Netflix) – Cristina Costantini Kareem Tabsch
Best Original Screenplay
“Minari” (A24) – Lee Isaac Chung
Best Adapted Screenplay
“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Kemp Powers
Best Ensemble Casting
“Hamilton” (Disney Plus) – Bethany Knox, Bernard Telsey
Best Production and Set Design
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) – Mark Ricker (production designer), Karen O’Hara (set designer)
Best Cinematography
“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) – Joshua James Richards
Best Costume Design
“Emma.” (Focus Features) – Alexandra Byrne
Best Editing
“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) – Chloé Zhao
Best Hair and Makeup
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) – Mia Neal, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Jamika Wilson
Best Sound
“Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios) – Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana
Best Visual Effects
“The Invisible Man” (Universal Pictures) – Marcus Bolton, Aevar Bjarnason, Jonathan Dearing, Matt Ebb
Best Stunt Design
“Tenet” (Warner Bros)
Best Musical Score
“Soul” (Pixar) – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Best Song
“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
Rita Moreno Lifetime Achievement Award & Latino Activism Award
Rosie Perez
Latino Breakout Award
Ariana DeBose, star of “Hamilton” and “The Prom”