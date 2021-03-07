‘Nomadland’ Wins Best Picture at Latino Entertainment Film Awards

Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” swept the Latino Entertainment Film Awards on Sunday, taking home four awards, including best picture, director, cinematography and editing.

The awards, which are voted on and presented by the Latino Entertainment Journalists Association, also honored Oscar-nominated actor Rosie Perez with the Rita Moreno Lifetime Achievement Award and the Latino Activism Award. In a pre-taped speech, Perez thanked the LEJA and spoke about her work as an activist.

“It’s weird getting an award for it to be quite honest – because I don’t do it for that. I do it just to help make the world a better place for everyone,” Perez said.

“The Prom” and “Hamilton” star Ariana DeBose was given the Latino Breakout Award. “I believe fervently in representation and I’m really proud to be even be a small part of the expansion of how we are viewed in this entertainment industry. We are a vast, beautiful spectrum of Latinos in this world,” DeBose said in her acceptance speech.

Behind “Nomadland,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Soul” also won three awards each. Chadwick Boseman won posthumously for his performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and the film also won for best production and set design and best hair and makeup. “Soul” took home the prize for best animated feature, best musical score and best voice or motion capture performance.

See the full list of winners below.

Best Picture

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) – Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Actor

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

Best Actress

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros)

Best Supporting Actress

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” (A24)

Best Voice or Motion Capture Performance

Alice Braga, “Soul” (Pixar)

Best Animated Feature

“Soul” (Pixar) – Pete Docter, Kemp Powers

Best International Feature

“La Llorona” from Guatemala (Shudder) – Jayro Bustamante

Best Documentary Feature

“Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado” (Netflix) – Cristina Costantini Kareem Tabsch

Best Original Screenplay

“Minari” (A24) – Lee Isaac Chung

Best Adapted Screenplay

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Kemp Powers

Best Ensemble Casting

“Hamilton” (Disney Plus) – Bethany Knox, Bernard Telsey

Best Production and Set Design

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) – Mark Ricker (production designer), Karen O’Hara (set designer)

Best Cinematography

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) – Joshua James Richards

Best Costume Design

“Emma.” (Focus Features) – Alexandra Byrne

Best Editing

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) – Chloé Zhao

Best Hair and Makeup

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) – Mia Neal, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Jamika Wilson

Best Sound

“Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios) – Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana

Best Visual Effects

“The Invisible Man” (Universal Pictures) – Marcus Bolton, Aevar Bjarnason, Jonathan Dearing, Matt Ebb

Best Stunt Design

“Tenet” (Warner Bros)

Best Musical Score

“Soul” (Pixar) – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Best Song

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

Rita Moreno Lifetime Achievement Award & Latino Activism Award

Rosie Perez

Latino Breakout Award

Ariana DeBose, star of “Hamilton” and “The Prom”