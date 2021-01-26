Jane Fonda to Receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award

Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at this year’s Golden Globes.

The honor recognizes Fonda’s illustrious career in film, one that saw her top the box office and cement her name in movie history by starring in such classics as “Klute,” “The China Syndrome” and “9 to 5.” More recently, Fonda has appeared in the Netflix series “Grace & Frankie” as well as “Book Club” and “Youth.” Her other films include “The Electric Horseman,” “Barefoot in the Park,” “Coming Home,” and “Julia.” One of her biggest commercial successes was the 1982 release of her first exercise video, “Jane Fonda’s Workout,” which went on to sell 17 million copies and spawned several followups.

Fonda has been equally well known for her political stances — protesting the Vietnam War, campaigning for civil rights, and advocating for feminist causes. Currently, Fonda is leading Fire Drill Fridays as part of a national movement to raise awareness about the climate crisis.

The Cecil B. DeMille Award is the highest honor given out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the Globes. Past recipients include Robert De Niro, Sophia Loren, Sean Connery, Oprah Winfrey, Martin Scorsese, Jodie Foster, Steven Spielberg and Meryl Streep. Last year’s honoree was Tom Hanks.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association takes great pride in bestowing the 2021 Cecil B. DeMille Award to Jane Fonda,” said HFPA President Ali Sar in a statement. “For more than five decades, Jane’s breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time. Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained. We are honored to celebrate her achievements at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.”

Fonda is a seven-time Golden Globe winner and 15-time nominee. She will accept the honor on the Globes telecast, which will air Sunday, Feb. 28. This year’s ceremony will likely look very different than past editions due to coronavirus.