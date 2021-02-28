Jane Fonda Pushes for Representation at Golden Globes: ‘Let’s Be Leaders’

Jane Fonda accepted her Cecil B. DeMille award for lifetime achievement at the Golden Globe awards by calling on Hollywood to work harder to increase diversity.

“There’s a story we’ve been afraid to hear about ourselves in this industry. Let’s all of us, including the groups who decide who gets recognized, let’s all of us make an effort,” she said. “Let’s all of us make an effort to expand that tent so that everyone rises, so everyone’s story has a chance to be heard. Let’s be leaders.”

“We are a community of storytellers. Storytelling has always been essential. They can help us see each other, have empathy. For all our diversity, we are human first,” Fonda said.

She mentioned “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “One Night in Miami,” “I May Destroy You” and “Minari” as works that inspired her in the past year — including several titles that were not nominated by the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.

Kerry Washington, Laverne Cox and Brie Larson were among those who paid tribute to Fonda in the intro to her speech.

The honor, which has gone to entertainers including Oprah Winfrey, Jodie Foster, Meryl Streep, and Tom Hanks, pays tribute to Fonda’s work in film and television. From classics like “Coming Home,” “Klute” and “9 to 5” to her current Netflix series “Grace & Frankie,” Fonda’s career onscreen has spanned more than half a century.

Along the way, she has never hesitated to speak out about justice, peace, equal rights and the climate crisis — drawing controversy early in her career for her anti-war stance and being nicknamed “Hanoi Jane.”

She was stirred when she first heard she had been selected for the award, “Actually, I shed a few tears,” she told Variety. “I was totally taken aback. And I was very moved.”

Fonda also recognized the work of the HFPA in contributing to film restoration, including reviving the “lost” documentary “F.T.A.” about her work protesting the Vietnam War. The film, which stands for “Free the Army” or “Fuck the Army,” documents the time she spent performing at military bases with Donald Sutherland.