Jamie Dornan Talks ‘Belfast’ and the Unread Texts He Found from His Late Father After Filming ‘Barb and Star’

It’s more than a coincidence that Jamie Dornan took on the role of Pa in “Belfast.” Having been born in the Northern Ireland town, Dornan jumped at the opportunity to take on this deeply personal story, a semi-autobiographical take on Kenneth Branagh’s childhood.

Dornan even grew up with a picture of his own father and Branagh in his house. It seems as if Dornan was waiting for the two to finally meet his entire life. On this episode of “Variety Awards Circuit Podcast,” Dornan emotionally reflects on “Belfast” being the first film to open following his father’s passing in March 2020.

Speaking about honoring his spirit through this film, and his work moving forward, he also talks about his infectious turn in “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.” That film led Dornan to find some unread texts from his father, commenting on his work in the hit comedy. Finally, he gives hints to the screenplay he’s been writing and when that could see the light of day.

Listen to the full interview with actor Jamie Dornan in the latest edition of Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast below!

Written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” tells the semi-autobiographical story of Buddy (Jude Hill), a young boy who lives in Northern Ireland during the tumultuous late 1960s. Alongside his working-class family that includes his parents (Jamie Dornan and Balfe) and grandparents (Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench), the family faces life lessons and decisions that could break the family apart. The film has received critical acclaim after premiering at the Telluride Film Festival and has won multiple audience prizes on the festival circuit. At the moment, “Belfast” is one of the leading contenders for the Oscars in multiple categories including supporting actor for Dornan.

