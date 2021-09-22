‘Shelter’ Picked as Ireland’s International Oscar Contender

Seán Breathnach’s Irish-language feature “Shelter” has been chosen by the Irish Film and Television Academy as the country’s entry for the Academy Awards for the best international feature film.

“Shelter,” titled “Foscadh” in Irish, follows the story of John Cunliffe, an overprotected recluse who must learn to navigate the world at the age of 28 after his parents die. Friendless and naive, Cunliffe, played by Dónall Ó Héalai (“Arracht”), must also learn to deal with trust and vengeance as he finds his mountain land inheritance is impeding a profitable wind-farm development.

Breathnach wrote and directed the feature, which is based on Donal Ryan’s novel “The Thing About December.” Fionnuala Flaherty (“An Klondike”) and Cillian O’Gairbhí (“Blood”) also star.

“Shelter” was produced by Paddy Hayes (“Cumar: A Galway Rhapsody”) via his company Magamedia. The Yellow Affair is handling international sales.

Chaired by IFTA CEO Áine Moriarty, the 2022 selection committee was comprised of director Aisling Walsh (“Maudie”), actors Owen McDonnell (“Killing Eve”) and Fionnula Flanagan (“The Guard”), cinematographer Kate McCullough (“Normal People”), producer Martina Niland (“Sing Street”) and Cartoon Saloon CEO Paul Young (“Wolfwalkers”).

“It truly is both an honour and a privilege to be chosen by IFTA to represent Ireland in the Academy Awards Best International Film category,” said Breathnach. “We are beyond thrilled that ‘Foscadh’ is garnering such a positive reaction from critics and festivals alike, following on from its Best First Film award at the Galway Film Fleadh. I would like to take this opportunity to give thanks to our wonderful cast and crew.”

Meanwhile, as previously reported, Maria Schrader’s screwball romantic comedy “I’m Your Man” (“Ich Bin Dein Mensch”) has been selected as Germany’s contender for the Academy Award for the best international feature film.

The film’s premise is that of a scientist who, in order to obtain research funds, agrees to live for three weeks with a humanoid robot specifically engineered for her happiness.

The film had its world premiere earlier this year at the Berlinale, where star Maren Eggert won the Silver Bear for her performance. Its German theatrical release in July, handled by Majestic Filmverleih, saw it achieve over 100,000 ticket sales.

This week the film enjoyed its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. It has been licensed to more than 60 countries. Its U.S. commercial release through Bleecker Street kicks off later this month (Sept. 24, 2021).

At the German Film Prizes, “Mensch” was nominated in five categories: best film, best directing, best screenplay (Schrader and Jan Schomburg), best actress (Eggert) and best actor (Dan Stevens).

“Who makes us happy? A man or a robot? With this intriguing question Maria Schrader conceived a film that taps into the spirit of our age. Told with sparkling dialog and performed by two outstanding actors, ‘I’m Your Man’ manages to tap into a classic sci-fi theme while also demonstrating the strength of German genre cinema,” said Majestic in a statement.

German films have regularly picked up nominations in the foreign-language Oscars category. Three German films have won the prize: Volker Schloendorff’s “The Tin Drum” in 1979; Caroline Link’s “Nowhere in Africa” in 2002; and Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s “The Lives of Others” in 2006.

Submissions for the 2021-22 Oscars

Morocco: “Casablanca Beats” dir. Nabil Ayouch

Ecuador: “Submersible” dir. Alfredo Leon Leon

Cambodia: “White Building” dir. Kavich Neang

Kosovo: “Hive” dir. Blerta Basholli

Poland: “Leave No Traces” dir. Jan P. Matuszynski

Serbia: “Oasis” dir. Ivan Ikic

Switzerland: “Olga” dir. Elie Grappe.

Germany: “I’m Your Man” dir. Maria Schrader

Ireland: “Shelter” dir. Seán Breathnach