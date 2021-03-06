Goya Awards: Antonio Banderas-Hosted Ceremony Prizes ‘The Girls’ as Best Picture

Pilar Palomero’s “The Girls,” a coming-of-age story and generational portrait of Spanish women who would now be in their 40s, swept an extraordinary 35th edition of Spain’s Goya Awards, scooping best picture, new director, original screenplay and cinematography.

Salvador Calvo scooped best director for the three-part Africa-set drama “Adú,” a Netflix pick-up produced by Telecinco Cinema, Ikiru Films and La Terraza Films which proved one of Spain’s biggest box office hits of the year, earning €6.3 million ($7.6 million) at the Spanish box office, promoted to the hilt by Telecinco Cinema parent Mediaset España.

Marking a milestone in his transition from Spanish heartthrob to character actor, Mario Casas won best actor for “No Matarás.”

Patricia López Arnaíz (“While at War,” “The Plague”) took best actress for her role in “Ane is Missing” as a mother coming belatedly of age as she searches for her missing daughter whom she realizes she knows very little about.

In a hybrid on-site ceremony – with no audience nor nominees – the 35th Goya Awards were televised from the Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in Málaga southern Spain. M.C. Antonio Banderas called on audiences to use lockdown to reflect on how cinema can serve its society.

The event enjoyed large star support – Pedro Almodovar, Penelope Cruz, Paz Vega, J.A. Bayona, and Alejandro Amenábar collectively presented Goyas costume design, hair and make-up, sound and VFX. line production.

The hybrid, non-audience on-site format also gave the Goyas a larger reach. Among celebrities sending pre-recorded messages of support to the Awards were Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Dustin Hoffman, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Isabelle Huppert, Monica Bellucci, Salma Hayek, Sylvester Stallone, Benicio del Toro, Emma Thompson, Ricardo Darín and Laura Dern.

Gender issues feature strongly in two of the best picture nominees – “The Schoolgirls” and “Rosa’s Wedding” – and threaded acceptance speeches. Women won out almost as much as men, taking 12 categories to men’s 13 with three prizes shared.

Premiering at the 2020’s Berlinale’s Generation Kplus, “The Girls” is a banner title of a new – and often women-driven – Catalan cinema. 41% of nominees were women, said Spanish Academy president Mariano Barroso. “The Girls’” Daniela Cajías became the first woman DP to win a best cinematography Goya.

2021’s Honorary Goya went to Angela Molina, co-star of Luis Buñuel’s last film “The Obscure Object of Desire” and

Gender abuse-themed “Biografía del cadáver de una mujer” won best doc short. “When they’re stripped naked, woman are stripped of rights,” said Mabel Lozano, accepting a Goya for documentary short, “Biografía del cadáver de una mujer.”Trap singer-songwriter Nathy Peluso appeared n stage to sing and very well – a classic operetta lyric “Las Peluqueras,”

In a thought-through ceremony, nominees watched on from a spectacular video screen of individual Zoom-like connections, which gave the ceremony an surprising intimacy as winners accepted from their own homes, applauded or kissed by on-screen families or crews in camera-rocking jubilation.

2021 35th GOYA AWARDS

And the winners are:

FILM

“The Girls,” (Pilar Palomero)

DIRECTOR

Salvador Calvo, (“Adú”)

NEW DIRECTOR

Pilar Palomero, (“Las niñas”)

ACTRESS

Patricia López Arnaiz, (“Ane”)

ACTOR

Mario Casas, (“No matarás”)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Nathalie Poza (“Rosa’s Wedding”)

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Alberto San Juan, (“Sentimental”)

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Pilar Palomero (“The Girls”)

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

David Pérez Sañudo, Marina Parés Pulido (“Ane”)

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Daniela Cajías (“The Girls”)

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Aránzazu Calleja, Maite Arroitajauregi (“Akelarre”)

ORIGINAL SONG

“Que no, que no,” (María Rozalén for “Rosa’s Wedding”)

NEW ACTOR

Adam Nourou, (“Adú”)

NEW ACTRESS

Jone Laspiur, (“Ane”)

ANIMATED FEATURE

“Turu, the Wacky Hen,” (Eduardo Gondell, Víctor Monigote)

IBEROAMERICAN FILM

“Forgotten We’ll Be,” (Fernando Trueba, Colombia)

EUROPEAN PICTURE

“The Father,” (Florian Zeller, U.K., France)

DOCUMENTARY

“The Year of the Discovery,” (Luis López Carrasco)

HONORARY GOYA

Angela Molina

LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

“A la cara,” (Javier Marco)

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Blue & Malone: Casos imposibles,” (Abraham López Guerrero)

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

“Biography of a Woman’s Corpse,” (Mabel Lozano

EDITING

Sergio Jiménez, (“The Year of the Discovery”)

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Ana Parra, Luis Fernández Lago (“Adú”)

COSTUME DESIGN

Nerea Torrijos, (“Akelarre”)

ART DIRECTION

Mikel Serrano (“Akelarre”)

SOUND

Eduardo Esquide, Jamaica Ruíz García, Juan Ferro, Nicolas de Poulpiquet (“Adú”)

MAKEUP AND HAIR DESIGN

Beata Wotjowicz, Ricardo Molina (“Akelarre”)

SPECIAL EFFECTS

Mariano García Marty, Ana Rubio, (“Akelarre”)