Gotham Awards 2020, Full Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2020 Gotham Awards made history, with all of this year’s best feature nominees directed by women for its 30th celebration. The annual event, which is typically held in early December, and is hosted by the Independent Filmmakers Project, moved its ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is taking place in a virtual hybrid event broadcasting LIVE from Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

The ceremony is being live-streamed on the Independent Filmmaker Project and Variety’s Facebook pages beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Among the honorees are Jeffrey Wright, who is being honored by the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) with the 2020 “Made in NY” Award. His organization “Brooklyn For Life!” supports local businesses and serves meals to first responders, hospital workers, and public housing residents affected by the pandemic.

The late Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous actor tribute after a career that has included extraordinary performances in “42,” “Get on Up,” “Marshall” and most recently in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” and George C. Wolfe’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” His co-star Viola Davis also received an actress tribute. Davis won an Oscar in 2016’s “Fences” and was nominated for her performances in 2011’s “The Help” and 2008’s “Doubt.”

Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” received the inaugural ensemble tribute for its extraordinary cast. The Netflix feature includes Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Strong, Mark Rylance, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Alex Sharp, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Caitlin Fitzgerald, Alice Kremelberg and Ben Shenkman.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen received the director’s tribute for a year, including his amazing “Small Axe” anthology series on Amazon Prime Video. McQueen won an Academy Award for producing the 2013 best picture winner “12 Years a Slave.”

Emmy-winner Ryan Murphy received the industry tribute for a year that included his musical adaptation of “The Prom,” which he directed. He also produced the adaptation of “The Boys in the Band.”

As of Jan. 11, IFP will be The Gotham Film & Media Institute, aka The Gothams.

The winners will be updated as they are announced.

Best Feature

“The Assistant” – Kitty Green, director; Scott Macaulay, James Schamus, P. Jennifer Dana, Ross Jacobson, producers (Bleecker Street)

“First Cow” – Kelly Reichardt, director; Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino, Anish Savjani, producers (A24)

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always” – Eliza Hittman, director; Adele Romanski, Sara Murphy, producers (Focus Features)

“Nomadland” – Chloé Zhao, director; Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Chloé Zhao, producers (Searchlight Pictures)

“Relic” – Natalie Erika James, director; Anna Mcleish, Sarah Shaw, Jake Gyllenhaal, Riva Marker, producers (IFC Midnight)

Best Documentary

“76 Days” – Hao Wu, Weixi Chen, Anonymous, directors; Hao Wu, Jean Tsien, producers (MTV Documentary Films)

“City Hall” – Frederick Wiseman, director; Frederick Wiseman, Karen Konicek, producers (Zipporah Films)

“Our Time Machine” – Yang Sun, S. Leo Chiang directors; S. Leo Chiang, Yang Sun, producers (Passion River Films)

“A Thousand Cuts” – Ramona S. Diaz, director; Ramona S. Diaz, Leah Marino, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn, producers (PBS Distribution | FRONTLINE ) – WINNER

“Time” – Garrett Bradley, director; Lauren Domino, Kellen Quinn, Garrett Bradley, producers (Amazon Studios) – WINNER (tie)

Best International Feature

“Bacurau” – Kleber Mendonça Filho, Juliano Dornelles, directors; Emilie Lesclaux, Saïd Ben Saïd, Michel Merkt, producers (Kino Lorber)

“Beanpole” – Kantemir Balagov, director; Alexander Rodnyansky, Sergey Melkumov, producers (Kino Lorber)

“Cuties” (Mignonnes) – Maïmouna Doucouré, director; Zangro, producer (Netflix)

“Identifying Features” – Fernanda Valadez, director; Astrid Rondero, producer (Kino Lorber)

“Martin Eden” – Pietro Marcello, director; Pietro Marcello, Beppe Caschetto, Thomas Ordonneau, Michael Weber, Viola Fügen, producers (Kino Lorber)

“Wolfwalkers” – Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, directors; Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore, Stéphan Roelants, producers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Radha Blank, “The Forty-Year-Old Version” (Netflix)

Channing Godfrey Peoples, “Miss Juneteenth” (Vertical Entertainment)

Alex Thompson, “Saint Frances” (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Carlo Mirabella-Davis, “Swallow” (IFC Films)

Andrew Patterson, “The Vast of Night” (Amazon Studios)

Best Screenplay

“Bad Education” – Mike Makowsky (HBO)

“First Cow” – Jon Raymond, Kelly Reichardt (A24)

“The Forty-Year-Old Version” – Radha Blank (Netflix)

“Fourteen” – Dan Sallitt (Grasshopper Film)

“The Vast of Night” – James Montague, Craig Sanger (Amazon Studios)

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

Jude Law, “The Nest” (IFC Films)

John Magaro, “First Cow” (A24)

Jesse Plemons, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” (Netflix)

Best Actress

Nicole Beharie, “Miss Juneteenth” (Vertical Entertainment)

Jessie Buckley, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” (Netflix)

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” (A24)

Carrie Coon, “The Nest” (IFC Films)

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Breakthrough Actor

Jasmine Batchelor, “The Surrogate” (Monument Releasing)

Kingsley Ben-Adir, “One Night in Miami…” (Amazon Studios) – WINNER

Sidney Flanigan, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus Features)

Orion Lee, “First Cow” (A24)

Kelly O’Sullivan, “Saint Frances” (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

“The Great” – Tony McNamara, creator; Tony McNamara, Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Elle Fanning, Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff, Andrew Spaulding, Josh Kesselman, Ron West, Matt Shakman, executive producers (Hulu)

“Immigration Nation” – Christina Clusiau, Shaul Schwarz, Dan Cogan, Jenny Raskin, Brandon Hill, Christian Thompson, executive producers (Netflix)

“P-Valley” – Katori Hall, creator; Katori Hall, Dante Di Loreto, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Liz W. Garcia, executive producers (STARZ)

“Unorthodox” – Anna Winger, Alexa Karolinski, creators; Anna Winger, Henning Kamm, executive producers (Netflix)

“Watchmen” – Damon Lindelof, Creator for Television; Tom Spezialy, Nicole Kassell, Stephen Williams, Joseph E. Iberti, executive producers (HBO)

Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)

“Betty” – Crystal Moselle, Lesley Arfin, Igor Srubshchik, Jason Weinberg, executive producers (HBO)

“Dave” – Dave Burd, Jeff Schaffer, creators; Dave Burd, Jeff Schaffer, Saladin K. Patterson, Greg Mottola, Kevin Hart, Marty Bowen, Scooter Braun, Mike Hertz, Scott Manson, James Shin, executive producers (FX Networks)

“I May Destroy You” – Michaela Coel, creator; Michaela Coel, Phil Clarke, Roberto Troni, executive producers (HBO)

“Taste the Nation” – Padma Lakshmi, David Shadrack Smith, Sarina Roma, executive producers (Hulu)

“Work in Progress” – Abby McEnany, Tim Mason, creators, Abby McEnany, Tim Mason, Lilly Wachowski, Lawrence Mattis, Josh Adler, Ashley Berns, Julia Sweeney, Tony Hernandez, executive producers (SHOWTIME)

