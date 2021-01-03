Golden Globes Move Stanley Tucci to Lead Actor, ‘One Night in Miami’ Men Go Supporting (EXCLUSIVE)

More Golden Globes category placements and shifts have occurred that will factor into this year’s Oscar race.

Variety has learned exclusively that Stanley Tucci’s performance in Harry Macqueen’s “Supernova” has been rejected for best supporting actor in a motion picture and has been moved to the best actor in a motion picture (drama) category, alongside his co-star Colin Firth.

“Supernova,” tells the love story of Sam (Firth) and Tusker (Tucci), who travel across England in their old RV to visit friends, family and places from their past, following two years after Tusker’s dementia diagnosis.

Bleecker Street has been campaigning the 60-year-old actor in the supporting category for the Academy Awards. With the lead actor race stacked and competing for votes against his co-star, his chances for a nomination at the Globes have decreased greatly. For the SAG awards, the group honors the studio’s submission and Tucci still has a good chance of being nominated by the nominating committee.

Leslie Odom Jr, Aldis Hodge, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Eli Goree in “ One Night in Miami ” from director Regina King Courtesy of AMAZON STUDIOS

Also, the four men from Regina King’s “One Night in Miami” will all compete in the supporting actor category at the Globes. On Dec. 22, Variety exclusively reported that Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr.’s original category submissions were not accepted. Amazon Studios has been campaigning the men divided between lead and supporting categories – Ben-Adir and Goree in lead actor with Hodge and Odom in supporting. The decision was ultimately left to the studio on where they wanted the four men to be considered collectively, ultimately landing in supporting.

In the case of Odom Jr., he could be on the cusp of either breaking or tying Jamie Foxx’s 2004 record as the most nominated Black person in a single ceremony (Foxx was nominated for his television role in “Redemption: The Stan Tookie Williams” and his film performances in “Collateral” and “Ray,” winning for the latter). Along with his acting prospects for “One Night in Miami,” Odom also co-wrote the original song “Speak Now” (with Sam Ashworth). He’ll also be looking for recognition in best actor in a comedy or musical with two roles in Grammy winner Sia’s directorial debut “Music” and as Aaron Burr in Disney Plus’ “Hamilton,” which will compete on the film side, despite seeking television accolades at other award shows. He’ll be competing against his co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda while the rest of the cast will be seeking love in supporting.

In the past week, the 89 members of the HFPA received screening links for Lee Daniels’ “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” which was recently reported to be finalizing the move to the Hulu streaming platform from Paramount Pictures. The film, which takes a look at musical icon Billie Holiday (played by Andra Day) and her relationship with undercover Federal Agent Jimmy Fletcher (played by Trevante Rhodes), could be one of the biggest surprises on the awards season. Variety has also learned that Rhodes has been submitted for the best actor in a motion picture (drama) category for the Golden Globes, along with star Andra Day. However, Rhodes’ final Oscar category has yet to be finalized.

Another title switching between the film and television medium is Eugene Ashe’s “Sylvie’s Love” with Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha which was submitted in the comedy/musical film categories despite seeking Emmy love down the line.

Helena Zengel has also been accepted in supporting actress for Paul Greengrass’ “News of the World.” Though a longshot, both Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander were submitted in the leading categories for their performances in “The Glorias” from Julie Taymor.

Golden Globe nominations will be announced on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.

