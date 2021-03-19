Oscars: Glenn Weiss Will Return to Direct Ceremony

Television and live events veteran Glenn Weiss will return to direct the 93rd Academy Awards.

“Our plan is that this year’s Oscars will look like a movie, not a television show, and Glenn has embraced this approach and come up with ideas of his own on how to achieve this. We’re thrilled to have him as part of the brain trust,” said show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh.

Weiss has directed five previous Oscar ceremonies, two of which earned him Primetime Emmys. He famously proposed to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen, while taking the stage to accept his award at the 70th Primetime Emmys in 2018, giving her a ring that belonged to his late mother, who had passed away two weeks prior.

In addition to the Oscars, Weiss has also helmed 19 Tony Awards ceremonies, which earned him three Emmys. Some of his other directing credits include The Kennedy Center Honors, Billboard Music Awards, BET Awards, Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest and the American Music Awards.

Oscar nominations were announced on March 15, featuring the most diverse and inclusive nominee field in history, including two women directors (Chloé Zhao for “Nomadland” and Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman”) and nine actors of color. David Fincher’s “Mank” leads the field with 10 nominations, while six films follow with six noms each — “The Father” from Florian Zeller, “Judas and the Black Messiah” from Shaka King, “Minari” from Lee Isaac Chung, “Nomadland” from Zhao, “Sound of Metal” from Darius Marder and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” from Aaron Sorkin.

The ceremony will be held at Los Angeles Union Station and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. In a letter emailed to nominees on Thursday, show producers said there are no Zoom options for those who choose not to attend. In addition, only nominees, their guests and presenters will be allowed to attend the intimate ceremony.

The Oscars air April 25 on ABC.

