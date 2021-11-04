Dakota Johnson on Playing an Overwhelmed Mother in ‘The Lost Daughter’ and Potential for Oscar Nom

Dakota Johnson was caught off guard by the script for “The Lost Daughter”: “I never read something so honest,” she says. “At times, raw, almost to being uncomfortable but still so human.” The actress then met writer and director Maggie Gyllenhaal for lunch in New York, who she calls “a seeker of truth.”

On this episode of the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, Johnson talks about her experience working on Netflix’s “The Lost Daughter,” the adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel. “The Lost Daughter” — one of the first movies to shoot during the early days of the pandemic — has received much critical acclaim after debuting at many of the fall film festivals.

In “The Lost Daughter,” Johnson plays Nina, a young woman overwhelmed by the responsibilities of motherhood, and the toxicity of her relationship with her daughter’s father. Along with the film itself, her performance has also brought a palpable amount of awards buzz.

In the episode, we talk with Johnson what a chance at nabbing an Oscar nomination would mean to her, following in the footsteps of her mother, Melanie Griffith (who received a nom for 1988’s “Working Girl”). She also discusses future projects including “Persuasion,” the upcoming Jane Austen adaptation from Netflix, co-starring Henry Golding and Richard E. Grant. And she shares details about her venture into producing with the anticipated “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” “Am I OK?” and “Daddio.”

Listen to the full interview with actress Dakota Johnson in the latest edition of Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast below!

After getting started with smaller roles in films like “The Social Network” from David Fincher and “Black Mass” from Scott Cooper, Johnson’s biggest box office draw was in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” franchise, alongside Jamie Dornan, who is also featured on this week’s episode pairing for his performance in Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast.”

Since then, Johnson has been showing her versatility as an actress with roles in Luca Guadgnino’s “Suspiria,” Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz’s “The Peanut Butter Falcon” and last year’s indie drama “Our Friend” from Gabriela Cowperthwaite.

Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast is hosted by Clayton Davis, Michael Schneider, Jazz Tangcay and Jenelle Riley and is your one-stop listen for lively conversations about the best in movies. Michael Schneider is the producer and Drew Griffith edits. Each week, “Awards Circuit” features interviews with top talent and creatives; discussions and debates about awards races and industry headlines; and much, much more. Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify or anywhere you download podcasts. New episodes post every week.