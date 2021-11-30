Critic’s Choice Association Names Celebration of Latino Cinema Honorees and Presenters

The Critic’s Choice Association announced the honorees and presenters for the inaugural Celebration of Latino Cinema, taking place virtually on Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET. Writer, producer, actress and comedian Cristela Alonzo will host the event.

The director award will go to Reinaldo Marcus Green, director of “King Richard,” the biopic starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams. Presenting the award will be Aunjanue Ellis, who plays Venus and Serena’s mother Oracene in the film.

Clifton Collins Jr. will receive the actor award for starring as Jackson Silva in Clint Bentley’s drama film “Jockey.” The role also won him a Sundance special jury award in 2021. Don Cheadle will present the award.

Olga Merediz will receive the actress award for playing Abuela Claudia in Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights.” Merediz originated the role in the stage musical. Chu will present the award.

Eugenio Derbez will receive the supporting actor award for his role as Bernardo Villalobos in Sian Heder’s “CODA,” which follows the hearing daughter of a Deaf family. Presenting the award will be Eva Longoria.

The film music award will go to the creative team behind Netflix’s animated musical comedy “Vivo,” which includes Gloria Estefan, Alex Lacamoire, Juan de Marcos, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ynairaly Simo. Andy Garcia will present the award.

Tatiana Huezo will receive the international film award for her latest feature “Prayers for the Stolen,” which is Mexico’s international entry for the 2021 Oscars. Presenting the award will be Gregory Nava.

Natalie Morales will receive a special honoree award. In 2020 she directed her first two feature films: teen comedy “Plan B” for Hulu, starring Kuhoo Verma and Victoria Moroles, and “Language Lessons,” which Morales co-wrote and co-stars in with Mark Duplass. Michaela Watkins will present the award.

As previously announced, Rita Moreno will receive the icon award, Demián Bichir will receive the career achievement award and Lin-Manuel Miranda will receive the visionary award. Presenting the icon award are Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan. The career achievement award will be presented by Chris Weitz. The visionary award will be presented by Robin de Jesús.

“We are deeply honored to be presenting these awards to such a distinguished group of iconic artists and are thrilled to be celebrating Latino cinema for this inaugural awards event,” said Claudia Puig and Variety’s Clayton Davis, CCA members and co-programers of the event. “We applaud the Critics Choice Association for showcasing the innumerable contributions of these Latino standout performances.”