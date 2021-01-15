Carey Mulligan Honored by Palm Springs International Film Awards

The Palm Springs International Film Awards will honor Carey Mulligan with the International Star Award for her performance in “Promising Young Woman.”

The festival and film awards gala will not be held as in-person events this year, but honoree selections will recognize the year’s great performances, the Palm Springs Film Festival announced.

Mulligan stars in “Promising Young Woman” as Cassandra Thomas, who risks her life to avenge the death of her best friend. “This is a thrilling black comedy that tells an entertaining story of female power,” said festival chairman Harold Matzner. Mulligan received the festival’s breakthrough performance award in 2011.

Mulligan will next star opposite Bradley Cooper in Netflix’s “Maestro” and in “The Dig” opposite Ralph Fiennes.

Directed and written by Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman,” from Focus Features, is the story of a young woman whose hopeful future is derailed by a mysterious event. She lives a secret double life at night, until an unexpected encounter gives her the chance to right the wrongs of the past.

The International Star Award has previously been awarded to Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Gary Oldman and Saoirse Ronan. Charlize Theron received the honor last year, and went on to an Oscar nomination for “Bombshell.”

The Palm Springs International Film Festival and Film Awards are set to return in 2022, while the Palm Springs ShortFest is still scheduled for June 22-28.

One of the largest film festivals in North America, the Palm Springs Film Festival typically counts as many as 136,000 attendees as well as 2,500 people attending the annual Film Awards Gala.