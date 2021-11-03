‘Belfast,’ ‘Boiling Point’ Lead BIFA Nominations

Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” and Philip Barantini’s “Boiling Point” lead nominations at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA), with 11 nods each.

Nominations for “Belfast,” Branagh’s autobiographical tale of life as a young boy in Belfast in 1969 in the midst of the Troubles, include best actress for Caitríona Balfe, best supporting actress for Judi Dench, best supporting actor for Ciarán Hinds and a breakthrough performance nomination for newcomer Jude Hill in addition to seven craft nominations.

Nominations for single take film “Boiling Point,” which follows an up-and-coming chef under extreme pressure, include best actor for Stephen Graham, best supporting actor for Ray Panthaki, best supporting actress for Vinette Robinson and a breakthrough performance nomination for Lauryn Ajufo.

Aleem Khan’s “After Love,” Prano Bailey-Bond’s “Censor” and Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir Part II” have nine nominations each, while Clio Barnard’s “Ali & Ava” has seven nominations, Sean Durkin’s “The Nest” has six and Marley Morrison’s “Sweetheart” has five.

The 2021 nominees were revealed by Samuel Adewunmi and Mimi Keene live at London’s Curzon Soho cinema on Wednesday.

Craft category winners will be announced on Nov. 19 and the rest at the awards ceremony on Dec. 5.

BIFA NOMINATIONS 2021

The Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film

TBA

Best British Independent Film

“After Love” – Aleem Khan, Matthieu De Braconier

“Ali & Ava” – Clio Barnard, Tracy O’riordan

“Boiling Point” – Philip Barantini, James Cummings, Bart Ruspoli, Hester Ruoff

“The Nest” – Sean Durkin, Ed Guiney, Derrin Schlesinger, Rose Garnett, Amy Jackson, Cristina Piovesan

“The Souvenir Part II” – Joanna Hogg, Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, Andrew Lowe, Luke Schiller

Best Director

Philip Barantini – “Boiling Point”

Clio Barnard – “Ali & Ava”

Sean Durkin – “The Nest”

Joanna Hogg – “The Souvenir Part II”

Aleem Khan – “After Love”

Best Actress

Caitríona Balfe – “Belfast”

Carrie Coon – “The Nest”

Claire Rushbrook – “Ali & Ava”

Joanna Scanlan – “After Love”

Ruth Wilson – “True Things”

Best Supporting Actress

Judi Dench – “Belfast”

Jo Hartley – “Sweetheart”

Nathalie Richard – “After Love”

Vinette Robinson – “Boiling Point”

Tilda Swinton – “The Souvenir Part II”

The Douglas Hickox Award

(Best Debut Director)

Prano Bailey-Bond – “Censor”

Celeste Bell – “Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché” [also directed by Paul Sng]

Cathy Brady – “Wildfire”

Aleem Khan – “After Love”

Marley Morrison – “Sweetheart”

Breakthrough Performance

Lauryn Ajufo – “Boiling Point”

Nell Barlow – “Sweetheart”

Max Harwood – “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

Jude Hill – “Belfast”

Ellora Torchia – “In The Earth”

Best Documentary Sponsored By Intermission

“Cow” – Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor

“Dying To Divorce” – Chloë Fairweather, Sinead Kirwan

“I Am Belmaya” – Sue Carpenter, Christopher Hird

“Keyboard Fantasies” – Posy Dixon, Liv Proctor

“Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché” – Paul Sng, Celeste Bell, Zoë Howe, Rebecca Mark-lawson, Matthew Silverman, Daria Nitsche

Best Screenplay Sponsored By BBC Film

Clio Barnard – “Ali & Ava”

Terence Davies – “Benediction”

Sean Durkin – “The Nest”

Joanna Hogg – “The Souvenir Part II”

Aleem Khan – “After Love”

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed – “Encounter”

Adeel Akhtar – “Ali & Ava”

Stephen Graham – “Boiling Point”

Jude Law – “The Nest”

James Norton – “Nowhere Special”

Best Supporting Actor

Talid Ariss – “After Love”

Richard Ayoade – “The Souvenir Part II”

Lucian-River Chauhan – “Encounter”

Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”

Ray Panthaki – “Boiling Point”

Breakthrough Producer Sponsored By Pinewood Studio Group

Michelle Antoniades – “Sweetheart”

Helen Jones – “Censor”

Jessica Malik – “She Will” [also produced by Bob Last]

Hester Ruoff – “Boiling Point” [also produced by Bart Ruspoli]

Rob Watson – “The Power” [also produced by Matthew James Wilkinson]

Best Debut Screenwriter Sponsored By Film4

Prano Bailey-Bond – “Censor” [also written by Anthony Fletcher]

Cathy Brady – “Wildfire”

Aleem Khan – “After Love”

Marley Morrison – “Sweetheart”

Reggie Yates – “Pirates”

The Raindance Discovery Award

“Bank Job” – Daniel Edelstyn, Hilary Powell, Christopher Hird

“The Bike Thief” – Matt Chambers, Pk Fellowes, Sophia Gibber, Lene Bausager

“I Am Belmaya” – Sue Carpenter, Christopher Hird

“Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché” – Paul Sng, Celeste Bell, Zoë Howe, Rebecca Mark-lawson, Matthew Silverman, Daria Nitsche

“Rebel Dykes” – Harri Shanahan, Siân A. Williams, Siobhan Fahey

Best British Short Film Supported By Bfi Network

“Egúngún” (Masquerade) – Olive Nwosu, Alex Polunin

“Femme” – Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Riztenberg, Hayley Williams, Rienjke Attoh

“Night Of The Living Dread” – Ida Melum, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso, Danielle Goff

“Play It Safe” – Mitch Kalisa, Chris Toumazou

“Precious Hair & Beauty” – John Ogunmuyiwa, Sophia Gibber, Tony Longe, Lene Bausager

Best International Independent Film Sponsored By Champagne Taittinger

“Compartment No. 6” – Juho Kuosmanen, Livia Ulman, Andris Feldmanis, Jussi Rantamäki, Emilia Haukka

“First Cow” – Kelly Reichardt, Jon Raymond, Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino, Anish Savjani

“Flee” – Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Amin Nawabi, Monica Hellstrøm, Signe Byrge Sørensen

“Petite Maman” – Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

“Pleasure” – Ninja Thyberg, Peter Modestij, Erik Hemmendorff, Eliza Jones, Markus Waltå

Best Casting Sponsored By Spotlight & Casting Society

Shaheen Baig – “After Love”

Shaheen Baig – “Ali & Ava”

Shaheen Baig – “Pirates”

Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann – “Belfast”

Carolyn Mcleod – “Boiling Point”

Best Cinematography Sponsored By Dirty Looks & Kodak

Mátyás Erdély – “The Nest”

Magdalena Kowalczyk – “Cow”

Matthew Lewis – “Boiling Point”

Annika Summerson – “Censor”

Haris Zambarloukos – “Belfast”

Best Costume Design

Michael O’connor – “The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain”

Grace Snell – “The Souvenir Part II”

Guy Speranza – “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

Annie Symons – “Benediction”

Charlotte Walter – “Belfast”

Best Music Sponsored By Universal Music Publishing

Iain Cooke – “Pirates”

Connie Farr, Harry Escott – “Ali & Ava”

Jed Kurzel – “Encounter”

Clint Mansell – “In The Earth”

Van Morrison – “Belfast”

Best Effects

Steven Bray, Mike Knights – “Dashcam”

Gary Brown, István Molnár, Dan Martin – “Censor”

Rupert Davies – “The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain”

Best Editing

Helle Le Fevre – “The Souvenir Part II”

Rebecca Lloyd, Jacob Schulsinger, Nicolas Chaudeurge – “Cow”

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – “Belfast”

Mark Towns – “Censor”

Ben Wheatley – “In The Earth”

Best Make-up & Hair

Siobhan Harper-Ryan – “The Souvenir Part II”

Vickie Lang, Kristyan Mallett, Donald Mcinnes – “The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain”

Ruth Pease – “Censor”

Nadia Stacey ” Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

Wakana Yoshihara – “Belfast”

Best Production Design

Jim Clay – “Belfast”

Stéphane Collonge – “The Souvenir Part II”

Suzie Davies – “The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain”

Aimee Meek – “Boiling Point”

Paulina Rzeszowska – “Censor”

Best Sound Supported By Halo

Nicolas Becker, Cyril Holtz, Linda Forsen – “Cow”

James Drake – “Boiling Point”

Tim Harrison, Jamie Roden, Adele Fletcher – “Censor”

Martin Pavey – “In The Earth”

Andrew Stirk, Paul Davies, Morgan Muse, Bernard O’reilly, Julian Howarth – “Encounter”