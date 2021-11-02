Amazon Prime Video Launches Film FYC Season Pop-Up at New York’s Bryant Park

Amazon Prime Video is getting back into the in-person awards FYC activation game, launching a new pop-up at the Bank of America Winter Village in New York’s Bryant Park starting today. The experience, which will continue through the end of November, will tout movies including “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” “Being the Ricardos,” “VAL” and “The Tender Bar,” as well as series “The Pursuit of Love,” “With Love” and “Harlem.”

The pop-up includes a branded takeover of The Alcove Bar at “The Lodge by Prime Video” in the Bank of America Winter Village, as well as the outdoor “cozy igloos.” The Alcove Bar drinks are themed around some of the contending movies and series. Customers can also scan the QR codes on tables and “Sip to Stream” cups to watch trailers and learn more about the specific titles.

Besides “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” “My Name is Pauli Murray,” “VAL” and “The Pursuit of Love” will be spotlighted in November, while “Being the Ricardos” “The Tender Bar,” “A Hero,” “With Love” and “Harlem” will be showcased in December.

SHIVANG PATEL

Cocktails created by Stout NYC mixologists that will be served at ‘The Lodge by Prime Video’ include:

• The Electric Spritz (inspired by “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”): A mix of cranberry and orange juices, rosemary and Prosecco.

• The Cat’s Meow Martini (inspired by “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”): Ingredients including whiskey, brown sugar, and cold brew.

• The Bolter Old Fashioned (inspired by “The Pursuit of Love,” based on Emily Mortimer’s character): Mix of whiskey, spiced chai, lemon juices and bitters.

Movie and series art deck the walls, tablecloths and coasters at the lodge. Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park features New York City’s only free admission ice skating rink, as well as shops, food and drinks.