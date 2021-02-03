13 Movie Performers From Variety’s Actors on Actors Land Golden Globe Nominations

“Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” looked different this year, with actors talking to each other virtually from the comfort of their living rooms.

But it still proved to be a valuable campaign stop for awards hopefuls.

On Wednesday morning, 13 movie actors who participated in Variety’s annual franchise — celebrating the best film performances of 2020 — received Golden Globe nominations.

The issue kicked off in mid-January with a “Silence of the Lambs” reunion between Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) and Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”), who will appear virtually at the Golden Globes as acting nominees for their respective films.

In total, six actors from our franchise landed Globes nominations: Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Hopkins, Sacha Baron Cohen (nominated for both “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”), Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), Jared Leto (“The Little Things”) and Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”).

Seven actresses who participated in our franchise received a Globe nod: Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”), Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”), Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”), Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”), Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”), Foster and Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”).

All the conversations are now available on YouTube. The 13th season of the Emmy Award-winning “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” TV series will air on PBS SoCal on March 5.

Below, watch Foster and Hopkins talk about their new films, 30 years after starring together in “The Silence of the Lambs;” Day and Odom Jr. discuss playing music legends Billie Holiday and Sam Cooke; and Kirby and Seyfried on the latest risk-taking turns.





