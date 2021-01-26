National Board of Review Names ‘Da 5 Bloods’ Best Picture, Spike Lee Becomes Second Black Director Winner

The National Board of Review have announced their annual awards where Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” won best film, director and ensemble.

Down below is the full list of winners.

Best Film: “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Best Director: Spike Lee, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Best Actor: Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)

Best Actress: Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

Best Supporting Actor: Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)

Best Supporting Actress: Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari” (A24)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Greengrass, Luke Davies, “News of the World” (Universal Pictures)

Best Original Screenplay: Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari” (A24)

Breakthrough Performance: Sidney Flanigan, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus Features)

Best Directorial Debut: Channing Godfrey Peoples, “Miss Juneteenth” (Vertical Entertainment)

Best Animated Feature: “Soul” (Pixar)

Best Foreign Language Film: “La Llorona” (Guatemala)

Best Documentary: “Time” (Amazon Studios)

NBR Icon Award: Chadwick Boseman

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: “One Night in Miami”

NBR Spotlight Award: Radha Blank for writing, directing, producing and starring in “The Forty-Year-Old Version” (Netflix)

Best Ensemble: “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Joshua James Richards, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Top Films (in alphabetical order):

First Cow” (A24)

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

The Midnight Sky (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Soul (Pixar)

Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Top 5 Foreign Language Films (in alphabetical order):

Apples

Collective

Dear Comrades

The Mole Agent

Night of the Kings

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order):

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Boys State

Dick Johnson is Dead

Miss Americana

The Truffle Hunters

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order):

The Climb

Driveways

Farewell Amor

Miss Juneteenth

The Nest

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

The Outpost

Relic

Saint Frances

Wolfwalkers

Following a pattern over the last 30 years, the winner of best film has received an Oscar nomination for best picture, except for once a decade – 2014’s “A Most Violent Year,” 2000’s “Quills” and 1998’s “Gods and Monsters.” In the 1980s, there were technically two misses with 1987’s “Empire of the Sun” and 1983’s “Betrayal,” which tied with “Terms of Endearment.” The last selections of NBR have been Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” and George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

In the acting races, the group averages about two of their winners moving on to Oscar nominations. In the major categories of picture, director, acting and screenplay, the group has never had a full match. It can be argued that 1994 is a full match when “Pulp Fiction” and “Forrest Gump” won best film but they gave a career achievement award to William Goldman in their best screenplay category. 1996 is also another debatable year as no screenplay award was given and Edward Norton won for “Everyone Says I Love You” but went on to be nominated at the Oscars for “Primal Fear.”