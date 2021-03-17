WellGo USA Buys Media Asia’s ‘God of War II’ for North America

A North American rights deal for mainland Chinese fantasy action film ‘God of War II, was one of several film sales deals struck by Hong Kong’s Media Asia at the recent European Film Market and the ongoing FilMart.

Directed by Cai Cong, and starring Charles Lin, Liu Yuxi and David Wu, the film was completed in 2020. The buyer was WellGo USA, a regular distributor of Chinese and other Asian movies.

Media Asia also hatched a package of deals for films including “Septet,” “Fagara” and “The Calling of a Bus Driver” with Japanese distributor Musahino. It licensef “Septet” and “Tales From the Occult” to Singapore-based Clover Films for both Singapore and Malaysia.

“Septet: The Story of Hong Kong” is an anthology of seven short films by seven of the city’s most revered directors – Tsui Hark, Ann Hui, Sammo Hung, Patrick Tam, Yuen Woo-ping, Ringo Lam, and Johnnie To, who produced the film and directed one of the segments. It was last year selected by the Cannes Film Festival for its official selection and has been set as joint opening title of next month’s Hong Kong International Film Festival.

A sequel, “Septette: More Stories of Hong Kong” is now in pre-production. The upcoming omnibus involves directors Nicole Hoi Ying Chu (“3 Generations 3 Days”), Frank Hui (“Trivisa”), Lee Cheuk-Pan (“G Affairs”), Jonathan Li (“The Brink”), Derek Tsang (Oscar-nominated “Better Days”), Wong Chun (“Mad World”), Vicky Wong and (“Trivisa”).

Media Asia was able to license the 4K remastered Wong Kar Wai classic films “As Tears Go By” and “Days of Being Wild” and the “Infernal Affairs” film trilogy to distributors in major European territories France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Portugal.

“While most buyers and film festivals are very much interested in our two blockbuster projects, ‘Kowloon: Walled City” and “Shaolin Temple 2,” they are (both) still in pre-production stage. (Buyers) are also eagerly awaiting the trailers of ‘Tales From the Occult 2′ and (contemporary drama directed by Fiona Feng-I) ‘American Girl’,” which unfortunately would only be available after FilMart,” a company spokesman said.