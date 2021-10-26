‘Threesome’ Director Jan Oliver Lucks Signs With ICM (EXCLUSIVE)

Jan Oliver Lucks, the New Zealand-based director of “There Is No I in Threesome,” has signed with U.S. talent agency ICM Partners for representation in all areas.

The controversial film about an open relationship premiered on WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service earlier this year and was the first New Zealand movie to do so. “Threesome” will have its theatrical world premiere at the New Zealand International Film Festival in early November.

Lucks, who says he is always interested in film as a tool for exploring vulnerability, turned the camera on himself for “There Is No I In Threesome.” In love, newly engaged and maintaining a long-distance relationship, he and his fiancée decide to throw traditional rules out the window by opening-up their relationship before they tie the knot.

Lucks was born in Germany to an Iranian-Indian mother and a German father. In 2005 he moved to New Zealand to study film and is now based in Dunedin. One of his first short films, “The Characteristics of C-Minor” was made for the BBC in 2014 and screened at more than 20 film festivals.

His short film “Wilbur Force” was part of the NZIFF in 2015 and became an online audiences sufficient that it was classified as “short of the week by Vimeo, and led to the follow up documentary “Wilbur: The King in the Ring” in 2017. In it, the former king of New Zealand’s pro-wrestling scene is provoked to break out of the cage of his worst self and reconnect with his glory days of battle.

Lucks is currently developing a new series with “Threesome” producer Alex Reed, writer Natalie Medlock, and Claire Londy and Freddie Highmore’s U.S.-based company Alfresco Pictures. The series will be a road trip buddy comedy, in which Lucks drags his best friend Wilbur on a hilarious and no holds barred quest to find the healthy masculine.