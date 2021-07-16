Thai-Korean Horror ‘The Medium’ Scares up European and Asian Sales Deals

Sales agency Finecut has secured a flurry of Asian and European deals for supernatural horror film “The Medium,” which is directed by Thailand’s Banjong Pisanthanakun and produced by Korea’s Na Hong-Jin.

From Europe, buyers include France’s The Jokers Films, and Koch Films for German-speaking Europe. Within Asia the film has been licensed to Edko Films for Hong Kong and Macau, to Encore Films for Indonesia and Malaysia, Synca Creations for Japan, Golden Village for Singapore, MovieCloud for Taiwan, M Pictures for Cambodia and Laos and Lumix Media for Vietnam.

Finecut executives report that they are now in advanced negotiations for a deal covering English-speaking territories.

The rural-set picture had its world premiere at the Bucheon international Fantastic Film Festival and there won the ‘Best of Bucheon’ award. It shifted into commercial release in Korea from Wednesday, and on opening day topped “Black Widow” with a $665,000 haul.

“After the triumph of their previous films ‘The Chaser,’ ‘The Wailing,’ ‘Shutter’ and ‘Pee Mak,’ there’s no way to miss these creators’ latest film, which is a new type of horror film mixed with supernaturalism, exorcism and occultism which will make people feel scared to their bones. We are very confident that people will get jumpy and shocked,” said Moviecloud in a statement supplied by Finecut.

The film is presented by Showbox and Northern Cross, and produced by Northern Cross and GDH 559.