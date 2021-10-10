Song Kang-Ho’s ‘One Win’ Sets up Success for K-Movie’s Busan Market Slate

The global popularity of “Parasite” star Song Kang-ho has turned sports drama “One Win” into a major calling card for Korean film sales company K-Movie Entertainment. The film, still in post-production, has drawn pre-sales interest to the new titles being launched by the company at Busan’s Asian Contents & Film Market.

“One Win,” sees Song star as a former volleyball player who is now coaching a young women’s team ‘Pink Storm’ with an unenviable record as the worst in the league. The team’s owner stymies the coach’s efforts to earn a victory by repeatedly trading out the best players.

The film, directed by Shin Yeon-shick and co-starring Park Jeong-min, Park Myung-hoon and Jang Yoon-ju, is produced by Luz Y Sonidos and is set for a 2022 delivery. K-Movie will screen a new promo version at its ACFM virtual booth.

New sales slate addition “Portrait of a Family” sees the lives of a celebrity couple (played by top Korean stars Ryu Seung-ryong and Ha Ji-won) instantly upended by the arrival of a girl. The drama skips forward seven years to a time when the girl is involved in the death of a middle school student, making it even harder for the celebrity pair to turn the clock backto when they were happy. The film is the second directorial effort of Lee Ji-won, who debuted with “Miss Baek.” Production has wrapped and delivery is scheduled for 2022.

Also being unveiled in time for Busan is suspense thriller “Following.” Directed by first timer Kim Se-hwi, the film stars Byun Yo-han as a real estate agent who finds himself accused of murder after he finds a dead body at a house he should not have been visiting. Produced by Ngene Fiilm, “Following” is also wrapped and scheduled for a 2022 outing.

All three titles are presented by Contents Nandakinda.

K-Movie’s previously announced sales slate includes action-noir “Tomb of the River,” which is set for a theatrical release next month, action-noir “The Wild,” and drama “Long Day” which receives an ACFM market screening.