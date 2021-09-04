Simon Baker, Julia Savage Starrer ‘Blaze’ by Aussie Artist Del Kathryn Barton Boarded by MK2 Films (EXCLUSIVE)

MK2 Films has boarded “Blaze,” the feature directorial debut of award-winning Australian painter Del Kathryn Barton, which stars Simon Baker (“High Ground”) and Julia Savage (“Sweet Tooth”).

Now in post-production, the film stars Savage as Blaze, a teenager who is the sole witness to a shocking crime. Struggling to make sense of what she saw, she unleashes the wrath of a dragon coming from her wild imagination. “Blaze” will combine live action with VFX and stop-motion animation techniques.

MK2 Films has acquired world sales rights to the film and is kicking off sales at Venice, where the banner is presenting Mounia Akl’s “Costa Brava, Lebanon” (with Participant and Endeavor Content) in the Horizons section.

Barton previously co-directed “The Nightingale and the Rose,” an animated short film based on an Oscar Wilde story that featured Barton’s illustrative style, with a voice cast headlined by Mia Wasikowska and Geoffrey Rush.

“Del Kathryn Barton is such a visionary artist, whose unique style gives life to a radical and immersive modern fable. More relevant than ever, ‘Blaze’ is an ode to women solidarity and courage, and we couldn’t be more proud to share Barton’s journey.” said Fionnuala Jamison, MK2 films’ managing director.

“Blaze” is being produced by Samantha Jennings of Australia’s Causeway Films, the banner behind Jennifer Kent’s Venice Special Jury Prize winner “The Nightingale” and Sundance hit “The Babadook.” Executive producers for the film are Kristina Ceyton for Causeway Films, with Deanne Weir, Daniel Besen, Chris Plater, Sam Meers and Boris Tosic.

The film’s key crew includes the cinematographer Jeremy Rouse (“The Rover”), production designer Alex Holmes (“The Invisible Man”), editor Dany Cooper (“I am Woman”), costume designer Margot Wilson (“The Dressmaker”), sound designer Sam Petty (“The Rover”) and co-music composers Sam Petty and Angel Olsen.

“Blaze,” whose expected delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022, is financially backed by Screen Australia, in association with Screen NSW, Fin Design and Spectrum Films. Bonsai Films will distribute in Australia and New Zealand.