Female-Led Producer Aquarius Films Hires Miranda Culley, Erica Harrison

Female-led independent production company Aquarius Films has hired Miranda Culley as the company’s new MD and Erica Harrison as head of development, with effect from July 1, 2021.

Culley is replacing Rachel Okine who is leaving Aquarius to become the new head of features and development at Australian streaming service, Stan. Culley has 25 years of experience, including eight years working with Phillip Noyce, stints at Sonar Music and Screen Australia. Most recently, Culley was executive producer for arts at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

An experienced development executive, Harrison was previously scripted development manager at Fremantle Media. She has writing credits including short “A Cautionary tail,” three season of Netflix’s “Beat Bugs,” two seasons of the Netflix original “Motown Magic” and “The Unboxing” the first scripted comedy series commissioned by Facebook Watch outside the U.S.

The company’s current slate incudes: TV series “Fight Like a Girl”; feature film “Most Admired Woman” based on an acclaimed biography of Sister Kenny; TV series “The Subjugate”; and a co-production with Rose Byrne’s Dollhouse Pictures for TV series “The Geography of Friendship” based on Sally Piper’s best-selling novel.

“We are thrilled to welcome them on board as we continue developing and producing a large and diverse slate of TV series and films,” said Aquarius principals Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford.

“These are interesting times for scripted storytellers, with a huge audience hunger for daring, distinctive stories from diverse voices. I look forward to collaborating with our leading writers and emerging talent to continue the Aquarius tradition of sharing audacious, entertaining Australian stories with the world,” said Harrison.