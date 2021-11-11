Oscar International Race Packed With Powerhouse Contenders From Over 90 Countries

These are the submissions for the international film Oscar by country. The deadline for entries was Nov. 1. A shortlist of 15 films will be announced Dec. 21 and the nominations will come out Feb 8. The 94th Academy Awards will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre. The Academy has not yet released a final list of entries; Variety compiled this list from individual country’s announcements.

ALBANIA

Two Lions Heading to Venice

Dir. Jonid Jorji

Key cast: Vasjan Lami, Alessandra Bonarotta

Logline: A pair of filmmakers heading to the Venice festival are sidetracked from their destination after meeting two adult film actors.

Prodco: Bajo Films

ALGERIA

Heliopolis

Dir. Djaafar Gacem

Key cast: Souhila Mallem, Mehdi Ramdani, Cesar Duminil

Logline: True story of an uprising in the Algerian town of Guelma that was violently put down by the colonial French rulers.

Prodco: Hewes Pictures

ARGENTINA

The Intruder

Dir. Natalia Meta

Key cast: Guillermo Arengo, Agustina Barach, Mirta Busnelli

Logline: After a traumatic episode during a trip, young Ines gets confused between the real and the imaginary.

Intl. Sales: Film Factory

ARMENIA

Should the Wind Drop

Dir. Nora Martirosyan

Key cast: Grégoire Colin, Hayk Bakhryan, Arman Navasardyan

Logline: An engineer has to make the call to reopen the airport at Nagorno-Karabakh.

Intl. Sales: Indie Sales

AUSTRALIA

When Pomegranates Howl

Dir. Granaz Moussavi

Key cast: Arafat Faiz

Logline: An Afghan urchin hustles on the streets but has big dreams of making it as a film star.

Prodco: Parvin, Sterga

AUSTRIA

Great Freedom

Dir. Sebastian Meise

Key cast: Franz Rogowski

Logline: Imprisoned in post-war Germany for being gay, Hans starts to fall for his cellmate, a convicted murderer.

Intl. Sales: The Match Factory

AZERBAIJAN

The Island Within

Dir: Ru Hasanov

Key Cast: Rafig Azimov, urban Ismailov

Logline: Vitaly enjoys the evening of his life on an island with thousands of feral horses until his solitude is interrupted by Seymour, an emotionally and physically abused international chess grandmaster.

Prodco: Arizona Film Prods.

BANGLADESH

Rehana

Dir. Abdullah Mohammad Saad

Key cast: Azmeri Haque Badon, Afia Jahin Jaima

Logline: A professor at a medical college is in a quandary after witnessing a sexual assault in which she knows both victim and perpertrator.

Intl. Sales: Films Boutique

BELGIUM

Playground

Dir. Laura Wandel

Key Cast: Maya Vanderbeque, Gunter Duret

Logline: When Nora sees Abel being bullied, she rushes to his aid, but he silences her.

Intl. Sales: Indie Sales

BHUTAN

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Dir. Pawo Choyning Dorji

Key Cast: Sherab Dorji, Ugyen Norbu Lhendup

Logline: A teacher is sent to Lunana for his final year of training, but he doesn’t like its remoteness. However, the children try to win him over before the harsh winter arrives.

Intl. Sales: Film Boutique

BOLIVIA

The Great Movement

Dir. Kiro Russo

Key Cast: Francisa Arce de Aro, Israel Hurtado, Gustavo Milán Ticona

Logline: A young miner continues to work even as he falls ill with a mysterious ailment.

Intl. Sales: Best Friend

BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA

The White Fortress

Dir. Igor Dirjaca

Key cast: Izudin Bajrović, Hasija Borić, Ermin Bravo

Logline: Two teens from opposite sides of life meet in post-war Sarajevo, but their romance hides their disturbing motives.

U.S. Distrib: Game Theory Films

BRAZIL

Private Desert

Dir. Ali Muritaba

Key Cast: Antonio Saboia, Pedro Fasanaro, Luthero Almeida

Logline: Suspended during an internal investigation, a cop wanders in search of his internet love.

Intl. Sales: Intramovies

BULGARIA

Fear

Dir. Ivaylo Hristov

Key Cast: Svetlana Yancheva,

Ivan Savov

Logline: A widow living close to the border meets a refugee from Africa, which changes her life.

Intl. Sales: Loco Films

CAMBODIA

White Building

Dir. Kavich Neang

Key cast: Piseth Chhun, Chinnaro Soem, Sovann Tho

Logline: When his apartment building is under threat from developers, a 20-year-old’s dreams fade along with his dilapidated home.

Intl. Sales: Les Films du Losange

CAMEROON

Hidden Dreams

Dir. Ngang Romanus

Key Cast: Syriette Che, Nchini Justin, Vitalis Otia

Logline: N/A

Prodco: Flashlight

CANADA

Drunken Birds

Dir. Ivan Grbovic

Key cast: Jorge Antonio, Marine Johnson

Logline: A drug-cartel worker runs afoul of his boss and migrates to Canada.

Intl. Sales: WaZabi Films

CHAD

Lingui, the Sacred Bonds

Dir: Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

Key Cast: Achouackh Abakar Souleymane, Rihane Khalil Alio, Youssouf Djaoro

Logline: A mother and her pregnant daughter navigate how to abort the child while dealing with a patriarchal society.

U.S. Distrib: MUBI

CHILE

White on White

Dir. Theo Court

Key Cast: Alfredo Castro, Ignacio Ceruti, Alejandro Goic

Logline: A photographer sent to shoot a wedding falls for the bride.

U.S. Distrib: MUBI

CHINA

Cliff Walkers

Dir. Zhang Yimou

Key Cast: Zhang Yi, Qin Hailu, Zhu Yawen

Logline: Four Communist Party agents on a mission to smuggle an escapee from an internment camp in 1930s Manchukuo are betrayed by a traitor.

Prodco: Emperor Film Prod.

COLOMBIA

Memoria

Dir. Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Key cast: Tilda Swinton, Elkin Díaz

Logline: A Scotswoman traveling in Colombia hears a loud bang, which sets off a mysterious sensory syndrome.

U.S. Distrib: Neon

Clara Sola Courtesy of Habob

COSTA RICA

Clara Sola

Dir. Nathalie Alvarez Mesen

Key Cast: Wendy Chinchilla Araya, Daniel Castañeda Rincón, Ana Julia Porras Espinoza

Logline: A sheltered woman’s sexual awakening sets off a chain of events in her family life.

U.S. Distributor: Oscilloscope

CROATIA

Tereza37

Dir. Danilo Serbedzija

Key Cast: Ivana Roščić, Goran Bogdan, Dragan Mićanović

Logline: After yet another miscarriage, Tereza questions her life.

Prodco: Focus Media

CZECH REPUBLIC

Zátopek

Dir. David Ondricek

Key Cast: Václav Neužil, Martha Issová, James Frecheville

Logline: An epic account of Olympic gold medalist and multiple record holder Emil Zátopek, who attained legendary status in the darkest days of the Czechoslovak communist regime.

Intl. Sales: UTA Independent Film Group

DENMARK

Flee

Dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Key cast: N/A

Logline: Animated documentary on a refugee who finally reveals his story of fleeing from his homeland.

Intl. Sales: Cinephil

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Holy Beasts

Dir. Laura Amelia Guzmán, Israel Cárdenas

Key Cast: Geraldine Chaplin, Udo Kier, Luis Ospina

Logline: An actress travels to the Dominican Republic to shoot the unfinished film of director Jean-Louis Jorge.

Prodco: Batú Films

ECUADOR

Sumergible

Dir. Alfredo León León

Key Cast: Natalia Reyes, Leynar Gomez, José Restropo

Logline: When three sailors on a sinking narco sub open up their cargo, they find a gagged girl, and that changes the dynamic among them.

Intl. Sales: Media Luna New Films

EGYPT

Souad

Dir. Ayten Amin

Key Cast: Bassant Ahmed, Basmala Elghaiesh, Hussein Ghanem

Logline: A teen searches for reasons for her sister’s suicide and discovers the older sibling had a secret life online.

Intl. Sales: Best Friend Forever

ESTONIA

On the Water

Dir. Peeter Simm

Key Cast: Rasmus Ermel, Maria Klenskaja, Kalju Orro

Logline: Based on Olavi Ruitlane’s book of the same name about a teen raised by his grandparents in rural Soviet-ruled Estonia.

Prodco: Filmivabrik

Compartment No. 6. Credit: Sami Kuokkanen/Aamu Film Company

FINLAND

Compartment No. 6

Dir. Juho Kuosmanen

Key Cast: Seidi Haarla, Yuriy Borisov

Logline: As a train weaves its way up to the Arctic Circle, two strangers share a journey that will change their perspective on life.

U.S. Distrib: Sony Pictures Classics

FRANCE

Titane

Dir. Julia Ducournau

Key cast: Agathe Rousselle, Vincent Lindon, Garance Marillier

Logline: Cannes Palme d’ Or winner centers around a car accident patient who has a titanium plate fitted into her head.

U.S. Distrib: Neon

GEORGIA

Brighton 4th

Dir. Levan Koguashvili

Key cast: Levan Tediashvili, Giorgi Tabidze, Nadezhda Mikhalkova

Logline: A gentle story of parental devotion and sacrifice, unfolding mostly in the former Soviet émigré enclave of Brighton Beach, N.Y.

World sales: Loco Films

GERMANY

I’m Your Man

Dir. Maria Schrader

Key Cast: Dan Stevens and Maren Eggert

Logline: A scientist at a Berlin museum lives with a robot for three weeks in the experiment to find the perfect man.

U.S. Distrib: Bleecker Street

GREECE

Digger

Dir. Georgis Grigorakis

Key Cast: Vangelis Mourikis, Argyris Pandazaras, Sofia Kokkali

Logline: Visiting his hermit father after 20 years, a son is ignored until the two of them have to work together to save the family cabin.

Intl. Sales: The Match Factory

HAITI

Freda

Dir: Gessica Généus

Key Cast: Néhémie Bastien, Fabiola Rémy, Cantave Kerven

Logline: Freda and her family make their livelihood with a little street shop but try to escape their grinding poverty in Haiti.

Intl. Sales: Nour Films

HONG KONG

Zero to Hero

Dir. Jimmy Wan

Key Cast: Louis Cheung, Sandra Ng

Logline: The true story of sprinter So Wa Wai, who competed for Hong Kong in five Paralympic Games.

U.S. Distrib: Netflix

HUNGARY

Post Mortem

Dir. Péter Bergendy

Key Cast: Viktor Klem, Fruzsina Hais, Judit Schell

Logline: A post-mortem photographer and a girl confront ghosts in a village after World War I.

Intl. Sales: NFI World Sales

ICELAND

Lamb

Dir. Valdimar Jóhannsson

Key cast: Noomi Rapace

Logline: Folk horror film about a couple grieving the loss of a child who adopt a hybrid that is born to an ewe on their lonely farm.

U.S. Distrib: A24

Pebbles. Courtesy International Film Festival Rotterdam

INDIA

Pebbles

Dir. P.S. Vinothraj

Key cast: Karuththadaiyaan, Chellapandi

Logline: A little boy follows his enraged and alcoholic father in a search for his mother who has left them.

Prodco: Rowdy Pictures

INDONESIA

Yuni

Dir. Kamila Andani

Key cast: Arawinda Kirana, Asmara Abigail, Sekar Sari

Logline: Coming-of-age drama about a young teen who doesn’t know what she wants to do with her life, but is certain she doesn’t want to be married yet.

Intl. Sales: Cercamon

IRAN

A Hero

Dir. Asghar Farhadi

Key cast: Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Fereshteh Sadrorafai

Logline: Rahim is in jail for a debt he hasn’t been able to pay. During a two-day leave, he tries to persuade his creditor to withdraw his complaint in exchange for paying back part of the debt. Rahim is then confronted with a crisis he would never have imagined.

U.S. Distrib: Amazon

IRAQ

Europa

Dir. Haider Rashid

Key Cast: Adam Ali, Erfan Rashid, Gassid Mohammed

Logline: A young, nameless migrant fights for his life in the unforgiving forests of Bulgaria.

Intl. Sales: MPM Premium

IRELAND

Shelter

Dir. Sean Breathnach

Key Cast: Dónall Ó Héalai, Fionnuala Flaherty, Cillian O’Gairbhi

Logline: A friendless recluse has to navigate tricky waters when his parents die and he has to decide what to do with the land.

Intl. Sales: The Yellow Affair

ISRAEL

Let There Be Morning

Dir. Eran Kolirin

Key Cast: Alex Bakri, Juna Suleiman, Salim Daw

Logline: Based on the novel by Sayed Kashua, the tale centers on a man who returns to his village in occupied Palestine for a wedding only for all of them to be held captive by a military siege.

Intl. Sales: The Match Factory

ITALY

The Hand of God

Dir. Paolo Sorrentini

Key Cast: Toni Servillo, Filippo Scotti, Luisa Ranieri

Logline: Autobiographical story of the director’s youth in 1980s Naples when he was saved from a freak accident that took his parents’ lives.

U.S. Distrib.: Netflix

JAPAN

Drive My Car

Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Key cast: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Tôko Miura, Reika Kirishima

Logline: Stage actor and director Nishijima Hidetoshi is happily married to his playwright wife. Then one day she disappears.

U.S. Distrib: Janus Films

JORDAN

Amira

Dir. Mohamed Diab

Key Cast: Tara Abboud, Ali Suliman, Saba Mubarak

Logline: A young Palestinian girl’s life is turned upside down when she realizes her father is incarcerated and she was conceived by his smuggled-out sperm.

Intl. Sales: Pyramide Films

KAZAKHSTAN

Yellow Cat

Dir. Adilkhan Yerzhanov

Key Cast: Azamat Nigmanov, Sanjar Madi, Kamila Nugmanova

Logline: An ex-con Alain Delon fan and his girl dream of building a cinema in the Kazakh hills, if only the gangsters on their trail will let them.

Intl. Sales: Arizona Prods.

KENYA

Mission to Rescue

Dir. Gilbert Lukalia

Key Cast: Melvin Alusa, Warsame Abdi, Abdi Yusuf

Logline: The Kenyan special

operations forces attempt to

rescue a woman kidnapped by Al-Shabab terrorists.

Prodco: Foxton Media

KOSOVO

Hive

Dir. Blerta Bascholi

Key Cast: Yllka Gashi, Çun Lajçi, Aurita Agushi

Logline: A struggling widow bands with other widows to earn a living by selling food products, but their attempts at independence draw hostility.

U.S. Distrib: Zeitgeist Films in association with Kino Lorber

KYRGYZSTAN

Shambala

Dir. Artykpai Suyundukov

Key Cast: Taalikan Abazova, Nazbiike Aidarova, Artur Amanalieve

Logline: Adapted from the novella “The White Ship” by Chingiz Aitmatov, the story centers around a little boy who grows up listening to fables from his older relatives. But then reality collides with myths.

Prodco: Kyrzgzfilm

LATVIA

The Pit

Dir. Dace Puce

Key Cast: Damirs Onackis, Dace Eversa, Luize Birkenberga

Logline: A boy living with his grandmother tricks a bully into falling in a pit. But the repercussions that follow lead to a relationship with an old sailor.

Intl. Sales: TVCO

LEBANON

Costa Brava, Lebanon

Dir. Mounia Aki

Key Cast: Nadine Labaki, Saleh Bakri, Nadia Charbel

Logline: A lovingly eccentric family’s alternative lifestyle is threatened when a landfill is zoned right next to their rural Lebanese idyll.

Intl. Sales: MK2

LITHUANIA

The Jump

Dir. Giedre Zickyte

Key Cast: N/A

Logline: Documentary about a sailor who jumped onto a U.S. Coast Guard ship in 1970.

Prodco: Moonmakers

LUXEMBOURG

Io Sto Bene

Dir. Donato Rotunno

Key Cast: Renato Carpentieri, Alessio Lapice, Sara Serraiocco

Logline: Antonio, who has spent his whole life away from his homeland of Italy, meets an artist who is trying to make it overseas.

Intl. Sales: Tarantula Distribution

MALAWI

Fatsani — A Tale of Survival

Dir. Gift Sukez Sukali

Key Cast: Edwin Chonde, Ibrahim Affia, Kelvin Maxwell Ngoma

Logline: A young girl sells bananas in the street and suffers abuse from those who are supposed to protect her.

Prodco: HD Plus

MALAYSIA

Hail Driver

Dir. Muzzamer Rahman

Key Cast: Amerul Affendi, Mei Fen Lim, Bront Palarae

Logline: Aman is an illegal e-hail driver trying to understand life in Kuala Lumpur.

U.S. Distrib: Letterboxd

MALTA

Luzzu

Dir. Alex Camilleri

Key Cast: Jesmark Sciluna, Frida Cauchi, Michaela Farrugia

Logline: A fisherman is tempted to sell his traditional luzzu boat because the old ways are being cast aside.

U.S. Distrib: Kino Lorber

Prayers for the Stolen Credit: The Match Factory

MEXICO

Prayers for the Stolen

Dir: Tatiana Huezo

Key Cast: Ana Cristina Ordóñez González, Marya Membreño, Mayra Batalla

Logline: Based loosely on Jennifer Clement’s book by the same name, the film centers around three teen girls coming of age amid the narco war.

U.S. Distrib: Netflix

MOROCCO

Casablanca Beats

Dir. Nabil Ayouch

Key Cast: Anas Basbousi, Nouhaila Arif, Ismail Adouab

Logline: A former rapper working in a cultural center encourages his young charges to express themselves via hip-hop.

Intl. Sales: Wild Bunch

MONTENEGRO

After the Winter

Dir. Ivan Bakrac

Key Cast: Ivona Kustudić, Ana Vučković, Momčilo Otašević

Logline: Five childhood friends have to face adulthood at the end of winter, each in their own way.

Prodco: Artikulacija, ABHO Film

NETHERLANDS

Do Not Hesitate

Dir. Shariff Korver

Key Cast: Joes Brauers, Spencer Bogaert, Tobias Kersloot

Logline: When their superior disappears, three soldiers are left to guard a military vehicle in an escalating situation.

Intl. Sales: TrustNordisk

NORTH MACEDONIA

Sisterhood

Dir. Dina Duma

Key Cast: Antonija Belazelkoska, Mia Giraud, Marija Jancevska

Logline: The story of female frenemyship in the age of social-media bullying.

Intl. Sales: Cercamon

NORWAY

The Worst Person in the World

Dir. Joachim Trier

Key cast: Renate Reinsve,

Anders Danielsen Lie

Logline: A young woman battles indecisiveness as she traverses the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path.

U.S. Distrib: Neon

PALESTINE

The Stranger

Dir. Ameer Fakher Eldin

Key Cast: Ashraf Barhom, Amal Kais, Mohammad Bakri

Logline: In the occupied Golan Heights, the life of a desperate unlicensed doctor, who is going through an existential crisis, takes an unlucky turn when he encounters a man wounded in the war in Syria.

Prodco: Red Balloon

PANAMA

Plaza Catedral

Dir. Abner Benaim

Key Cast: Manolo Cardona, Ilse Salas, Fernando Xavier De Casta

Logline: A grief-stricken woman has severed ties with all society when a bleeding teenager enters her home and life.

Intl. Sales: Luminosity Ent. and Gulfstream Pictures

PARAGUAY

Nothing but the Sun

Dir. Arami Ullón

Key Cast: Mateo Sobode Chiqueno

Logline: Doc follows Mateo Sobode Chiqueno and the stories of his Ayoreo people.

Prodco: Cineworx Filmproduktion

PERU

Powerful Chief

Dir. Henry Vallejo

Key Cast: Jesús Luque Colque, Gaby Huaywa, Leonardo Villa

Logline: Homeless and broke, Elisban survives on small jobs in a strange city.

Prodco: Pioneros Producciones

POLAND

Leave No Traces

Dir. Jan Matuszynski

Key Cast: Tomasz Zietek, Sandra Korzeniak, Jacek Braciak

Logline: Based on a true story of the militia’s fatal beating of a high school student.

Intl. Sales: New Europe Film Sales

PORTUGAL

The Metamorphosis of Birds

Dir. Catarina Vasconcelos

Key Cast: Manuel Rosa, João Móra, Ana Vasconcelos, Henrique Vasconcelos

Logline: Docu memoir of the director’s family from letters written to each other by her grandparents but burned by the children as ordered by

their grandfather.

Intl. Sales: Portugal Film

ROMANIA

Bad Luck Banging, or Loony Porn

Dir. Radu Jude

Key Cast: Katia Pascariu, Claudia Ieremia, Olimpia Mălai

Logline: Comedy-drama of a schoolteacher whose porn tape goes viral.

Intl. Sales: Heretic Outreach

RUSSIA

Unclenching the Fists

Dir: Kira Kovalenko

Key Cast: Milana Aguzarova, Alik Karaev, Soslan Khugaev

Logline: A young woman struggles to escape the patriarchy.

Intl. Sales: Wild Bunch

SAUDI ARABIA

The Tambour of Retribution

Dir. Abdulaziz Alshlahei

Key Cast: AAdwa Fahad, Rawya Ahmed, Ajeba Aldosary

Logline: The son of an executioner falls for the daughter of a wedding singer. One of them will have to give up their profession.

U.S. Distrib: Letterboxd

SERBIA

Oasis

Dir. Ivan Ikic

Key Cast: Goran Bogdan, Marusa Majer, Marijana Novakov

Logline: A love triangle in a facility for youth with special needs.

Intl. Sales: Heretic Outreach

SINGAPORE

Precious Is the Night

Dir. Wayne Peng

Key Cast: Chuando Tan, Nanyeli, Tsu-Lei Chang, Lydia King-Man Lau

Logline: A doctor making house calls to a wealthy family is caught up in this murder drama.

U.S. Distrib. Letterboxd

SLOVAKIA

107 Mothers

Dir. Peter Kerekes

Key Cast: Maryna Klimova, Iryna Kiryazeva, Lyubov Vasylyna

Logline: Docu-fiction set in a Ukrainian prison for women.

Intl. Sales: Films Boutique

SLOVENIA

Sanremo

Dir. Miroslav Mandic

Key Cast: Sandi Pavlin, Silva Cusin, Boris Cavazza

Logline: An elderly couple in a home enjoy their time together, sometimes argue like

couples do, but often have to start over again, as if they met for the first time.

Intl. Sales: Coccinelle Film Sales

SOMALIA

The Gravedigger’s Wife

Dir. Khadar Ahmed

Key Cast: Omar Abdi, Yasmin Warsame, Kadar Abdoul-Aziz Ibrahim

Logline: A loving but poor couple tries to cope when the wife needs expensive surgery for kidney disease.

Intl. Sales: Orange Studio

SOUTH AFRICA

Barakat

Dir. Amy Jephta

Key Cast: Vinette Ebrahim, Joey Rasdien, Mortimer Williams

Logline: When her grown sons oppose matriarch Aisha’s wedding plans, she has to devise a scheme with her fiance and daughter-in-law to bring them around.

Intl. Sales: Indigenous Film Distribution

SPAIN

The Good Boss

Dir. Fernando León de Aranoa

Key Cast: Javier Bardem, Manolo Solo, Almudena Amo

Logline: Hoping to win the award for a good boss, the owner of a family-run factory goes too far and interferes in his employees’ private lives.

Intl. Sales: MK2 Films

Escape From Mogadishu. Courtesy of Samuel Jamier/Lotte Entertainment

SOUTH KOREA

Escape From Mogadishu

Dir. Ryoo Seung-wan

Key Cast: Kim Yoon-seok, Jo In-sung, Koo Kyo-hwan

Logline: Trapped in a war zone in Mogadishu, diplomats from warring North and South Korea must work together to escape.

U.S. Distrib: Amazon Prime Video

SWEDEN

Tigers

Dir. Ronnie Sandahl

Key Cast: Erik Enge, Alfred Enoch, Frida Gustavsson

Logline: The story of sports prodigy Martin Bengtsson, who played soccer for Inter Milan at age 16.

Intl. Sales: Wild Bunch

SWITZERLAND

Olga

Dir. Elie Grappe

Key Cast: Stéphanie Chuat, Anastasia Budiashkina, Sabrina Rubtsova

Logline: A teen Ukrainian gymnast exiled to Switzerland is shaken by events at home just as she prepares to participate in competition.

Intl. Sales: Cineworx, ARP Selection

TAIWAN

The Falls

Dir. Chung Mong-hong

Key cast: Gingle Wang, Alyssa Chia

Logline: A mother-daughter relationship is strained by having to quarantine together.

Intl. Sales: Mandarin Vision

THAILAND

The Medium

Dir. Banjong Pisanthanakun

Key Cast: Narilya Gulmongkolpech, Sawanee Utunma, Sirani Yankittikan

Logline: Horror story centering on shamanism.

U.S. Distrib: Shudder

TUNISIA

Golden Butterfly

Dir. Abdelhamid Bouchnak

Key Cast: Hala Ayed, Fethi Haddaoui, Zarrouk Brahim

Logline: While learning about Arabic literature, a Parisian of North African origin falls for a newly arrived Tunisian in Paris.

Prodco: Shkoon Prods.

TURKEY

Commitment Hasan

Dir. Semih Kaplanoğlu

Key Cast: Umut Karadağ, Filiz Bozok, Gökhan Azlag

Logline: A grower tries to prevent an electricity pole from being planted in the middle of his orchard.

Intl. Sales: Films Boutique

UKRAINE

Bad Roads

Dir. Natalya Vorozhbit

Key Cast: Zoya Baranovskaya, Oksana Cherkashyna

Logline: Vignettes of life in Ukraine under Russian rule.

Intl. Sales: Reason8

UNITED KINGDOM

Dying to Divorce

Dir. Chloe Fairweather

Key Cast: N/A

Logline: Doc on Turkish women fighting back against domestic violence.

Intl. Sales: Java Films

URUGUAY

The Broken Glass Theory

Dir. Diego Fernandez

Key Cast: Martín Slipak, Roberto Birindelli, Carlos Frasca

Logline: Insurance agent Claudion arrives in a quiet town and finds himself in the center of a complex and strange mystery.

Intl. Sales: Feel Content

UZBEKISTAN

2000 Songs of Farida

Dir. Yalkin Tuychiev

Key Cast: Bakhram Matchanov, Marjona Uljayeva, Ilmira Rahimjanova

Logline: Kamil disrupts his family life when he marries a fourth wife.

Intl. Sales: Film Affinity

VENEZUELA

The Inner Glow

Dir. Andrés Eduardo Rodríguez, Luis Alejandro Rodríguez

Key Cast: Violeta Aleman, Valeria Castillo, Francisca Diaz

Logline: An ailing mother who has to find a caregiver for her young daughter makes a drastic decision.

Intl. Sales: Amazonia Films

VIETNAM

Dad, I’m Sorry

Dir. Tran Thanh, Vu Ngoc Dang

Key Cast: Ngọc Giàu, Tuấn Trần, Ngân Chi

Logline: The father of a family of four quarreling siblings tries to meddle in their lives.

U.S. Distrib: Letterboxd