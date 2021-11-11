Oscar International Race Packed With Powerhouse Contenders From Over 90 Countries

These are the submissions for the international film Oscar by country. The deadline for entries was Nov. 1. A shortlist of 15 films will be announced Dec. 21 and the nominations will come out Feb 8. The 94th Academy Awards will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre. The Academy has not yet released a final list of entries; Variety compiled this list from individual country’s announcements.
ALBANIA
Two Lions Heading to Venice
Dir. Jonid Jorji
Key cast: Vasjan Lami, Alessandra Bonarotta
Logline: A pair of filmmakers heading to the Venice festival are sidetracked from their destination after meeting two adult film actors.
Prodco: Bajo Films
ALGERIA
Heliopolis
Dir. Djaafar Gacem
Key cast: Souhila Mallem, Mehdi Ramdani, Cesar Duminil
Logline: True story of an uprising in the Algerian town of Guelma that was violently put down by the colonial French rulers.
Prodco: Hewes Pictures
ARGENTINA
The Intruder
Dir. Natalia Meta
Key cast: Guillermo Arengo, Agustina Barach, Mirta Busnelli
Logline: After a traumatic episode during a trip, young Ines gets confused between the real and the imaginary.
Intl. Sales: Film Factory
ARMENIA
Should the Wind Drop
Dir. Nora Martirosyan
Key cast: Grégoire Colin, Hayk Bakhryan, Arman Navasardyan
Logline: An engineer has to make the call to reopen the airport at Nagorno-Karabakh.
Intl. Sales: Indie Sales
AUSTRALIA
When Pomegranates Howl
Dir. Granaz Moussavi
Key cast: Arafat Faiz
Logline: An Afghan urchin hustles on the streets but has big dreams of making it as a film star.
Prodco: Parvin, Sterga
AUSTRIA
Great Freedom
Dir. Sebastian Meise
Key cast: Franz Rogowski
Logline: Imprisoned in post-war Germany for being gay, Hans starts to fall for his cellmate, a convicted murderer.
Intl. Sales: The Match Factory
AZERBAIJAN
The Island Within
Dir: Ru Hasanov
Key Cast: Rafig Azimov, urban Ismailov
Logline: Vitaly enjoys the evening of his life on an island with thousands of feral horses until his solitude is interrupted by Seymour, an emotionally and physically abused international chess grandmaster.
Prodco: Arizona Film Prods.
BANGLADESH
Rehana
Dir. Abdullah Mohammad Saad
Key cast: Azmeri Haque Badon, Afia Jahin Jaima
Logline: A professor at a medical college is in a quandary after witnessing a sexual assault in which she knows both victim and perpertrator.
Intl. Sales: Films Boutique
BELGIUM
Playground
Dir. Laura Wandel
Key Cast: Maya Vanderbeque, Gunter Duret
Logline: When Nora sees Abel being bullied, she rushes to his aid, but he silences her.
Intl. Sales: Indie Sales
BHUTAN
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
Dir. Pawo Choyning Dorji
Key Cast: Sherab Dorji, Ugyen Norbu Lhendup
Logline: A teacher is sent to Lunana for his final year of training, but he doesn’t like its remoteness. However, the children try to win him over before the harsh winter arrives.
Intl. Sales: Film Boutique
BOLIVIA
The Great Movement
Dir. Kiro Russo
Key Cast: Francisa Arce de Aro, Israel Hurtado, Gustavo Milán Ticona
Logline: A young miner continues to work even as he falls ill with a mysterious ailment.
Intl. Sales: Best Friend
BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA
The White Fortress
Dir. Igor Dirjaca
Key cast: Izudin Bajrović, Hasija Borić, Ermin Bravo
Logline: Two teens from opposite sides of life meet in post-war Sarajevo, but their romance hides their disturbing motives.
U.S. Distrib: Game Theory Films
BRAZIL
Private Desert
Dir. Ali Muritaba
Key Cast: Antonio Saboia, Pedro Fasanaro, Luthero Almeida
Logline: Suspended during an internal investigation, a cop wanders in search of his internet love.
Intl. Sales: Intramovies
BULGARIA
Fear
Dir. Ivaylo Hristov
Key Cast: Svetlana Yancheva,
Ivan Savov
Logline: A widow living close to the border meets a refugee from Africa, which changes her life.
Intl. Sales: Loco Films
CAMBODIA
White Building
Dir. Kavich Neang
Key cast: Piseth Chhun, Chinnaro Soem, Sovann Tho
Logline: When his apartment building is under threat from developers, a 20-year-old’s dreams fade along with his dilapidated home.
Intl. Sales: Les Films du Losange
CAMEROON
Hidden Dreams
Dir. Ngang Romanus
Key Cast: Syriette Che, Nchini Justin, Vitalis Otia
Logline: N/A
Prodco: Flashlight
CANADA
Drunken Birds
Dir. Ivan Grbovic
Key cast: Jorge Antonio, Marine Johnson
Logline: A drug-cartel worker runs afoul of his boss and migrates to Canada.
Intl. Sales: WaZabi Films
CHAD
Lingui, the Sacred Bonds
Dir: Mahamat-Saleh Haroun
Key Cast: Achouackh Abakar Souleymane, Rihane Khalil Alio, Youssouf Djaoro
Logline: A mother and her pregnant daughter navigate how to abort the child while dealing with a patriarchal society.
U.S. Distrib: MUBI
CHILE
White on White
Dir. Theo Court
Key Cast: Alfredo Castro, Ignacio Ceruti, Alejandro Goic
Logline: A photographer sent to shoot a wedding falls for the bride.
U.S. Distrib: MUBI
CHINA
Cliff Walkers
Dir. Zhang Yimou
Key Cast: Zhang Yi, Qin Hailu, Zhu Yawen
Logline: Four Communist Party agents on a mission to smuggle an escapee from an internment camp in 1930s Manchukuo are betrayed by a traitor.
Prodco: Emperor Film Prod.
COLOMBIA
Memoria
Dir. Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Key cast: Tilda Swinton, Elkin Díaz
Logline: A Scotswoman traveling in Colombia hears a loud bang, which sets off a mysterious sensory syndrome.
U.S. Distrib: Neon
COSTA RICA
Clara Sola
Dir. Nathalie Alvarez Mesen
Key Cast: Wendy Chinchilla Araya, Daniel Castañeda Rincón, Ana Julia Porras Espinoza
Logline: A sheltered woman’s sexual awakening sets off a chain of events in her family life.
U.S. Distributor: Oscilloscope
CROATIA
Tereza37
Dir. Danilo Serbedzija
Key Cast: Ivana Roščić, Goran Bogdan, Dragan Mićanović
Logline: After yet another miscarriage, Tereza questions her life.
Prodco: Focus Media
CZECH REPUBLIC
Zátopek
Dir. David Ondricek
Key Cast: Václav Neužil, Martha Issová, James Frecheville
Logline: An epic account of Olympic gold medalist and multiple record holder Emil Zátopek, who attained legendary status in the darkest days of the Czechoslovak communist regime.
Intl. Sales: UTA Independent Film Group
DENMARK
Flee
Dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Key cast: N/A
Logline: Animated documentary on a refugee who finally reveals his story of fleeing from his homeland.
Intl. Sales: Cinephil
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
Holy Beasts
Dir. Laura Amelia Guzmán, Israel Cárdenas
Key Cast: Geraldine Chaplin, Udo Kier, Luis Ospina
Logline: An actress travels to the Dominican Republic to shoot the unfinished film of director Jean-Louis Jorge.
Prodco: Batú Films
ECUADOR
Sumergible
Dir. Alfredo León León
Key Cast: Natalia Reyes, Leynar Gomez, José Restropo
Logline: When three sailors on a sinking narco sub open up their cargo, they find a gagged girl, and that changes the dynamic among them.
Intl. Sales: Media Luna New Films
EGYPT
Souad
Dir. Ayten Amin
Key Cast: Bassant Ahmed, Basmala Elghaiesh, Hussein Ghanem
Logline: A teen searches for reasons for her sister’s suicide and discovers the older sibling had a secret life online.
Intl. Sales: Best Friend Forever
ESTONIA
On the Water
Dir. Peeter Simm
Key Cast: Rasmus Ermel, Maria Klenskaja, Kalju Orro
Logline: Based on Olavi Ruitlane’s book of the same name about a teen raised by his grandparents in rural Soviet-ruled Estonia.
Prodco: Filmivabrik
FINLAND
Compartment No. 6
Dir. Juho Kuosmanen
Key Cast: Seidi Haarla, Yuriy Borisov
Logline: As a train weaves its way up to the Arctic Circle, two strangers share a journey that will change their perspective on life.
U.S. Distrib: Sony Pictures Classics
FRANCE
Titane
Dir. Julia Ducournau
Key cast: Agathe Rousselle, Vincent Lindon, Garance Marillier
Logline: Cannes Palme d’ Or winner centers around a car accident patient who has a titanium plate fitted into her head.
U.S. Distrib: Neon
GEORGIA
Brighton 4th
Dir. Levan Koguashvili
Key cast: Levan Tediashvili, Giorgi Tabidze, Nadezhda Mikhalkova
Logline: A gentle story of parental devotion and sacrifice, unfolding mostly in the former Soviet émigré enclave of Brighton Beach, N.Y.
World sales: Loco Films
GERMANY
I’m Your Man
Dir. Maria Schrader
Key Cast: Dan Stevens and Maren Eggert
Logline: A scientist at a Berlin museum lives with a robot for three weeks in the experiment to find the perfect man.
U.S. Distrib: Bleecker Street
GREECE
Digger
Dir. Georgis Grigorakis
Key Cast: Vangelis Mourikis, Argyris Pandazaras, Sofia Kokkali
Logline: Visiting his hermit father after 20 years, a son is ignored until the two of them have to work together to save the family cabin.
Intl. Sales: The Match Factory
HAITI
Freda
Dir: Gessica Généus
Key Cast: Néhémie Bastien, Fabiola Rémy, Cantave Kerven
Logline: Freda and her family make their livelihood with a little street shop but try to escape their grinding poverty in Haiti.
Intl. Sales: Nour Films
HONG KONG
Zero to Hero
Dir. Jimmy Wan
Key Cast: Louis Cheung, Sandra Ng
Logline: The true story of sprinter So Wa Wai, who competed for Hong Kong in five Paralympic Games.
U.S. Distrib: Netflix
HUNGARY
Post Mortem
Dir. Péter Bergendy
Key Cast: Viktor Klem, Fruzsina Hais, Judit Schell
Logline: A post-mortem photographer and a girl confront ghosts in a village after World War I.
Intl. Sales: NFI World Sales
ICELAND
Lamb
Dir. Valdimar Jóhannsson
Key cast: Noomi Rapace
Logline: Folk horror film about a couple grieving the loss of a child who adopt a hybrid that is born to an ewe on their lonely farm.
U.S. Distrib: A24
INDIA
Pebbles
Dir. P.S. Vinothraj
Key cast: Karuththadaiyaan, Chellapandi
Logline: A little boy follows his enraged and alcoholic father in a search for his mother who has left them.
Prodco: Rowdy Pictures
INDONESIA
Yuni
Dir. Kamila Andani
Key cast: Arawinda Kirana, Asmara Abigail, Sekar Sari
Logline: Coming-of-age drama about a young teen who doesn’t know what she wants to do with her life, but is certain she doesn’t want to be married yet.
Intl. Sales: Cercamon
IRAN
A Hero
Dir. Asghar Farhadi
Key cast: Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Fereshteh Sadrorafai
Logline: Rahim is in jail for a debt he hasn’t been able to pay. During a two-day leave, he tries to persuade his creditor to withdraw his complaint in exchange for paying back part of the debt. Rahim is then confronted with a crisis he would never have imagined.
U.S. Distrib: Amazon
IRAQ
Europa
Dir. Haider Rashid
Key Cast: Adam Ali, Erfan Rashid, Gassid Mohammed
Logline: A young, nameless migrant fights for his life in the unforgiving forests of Bulgaria.
Intl. Sales: MPM Premium
IRELAND
Shelter
Dir. Sean Breathnach
Key Cast: Dónall Ó Héalai, Fionnuala Flaherty, Cillian O’Gairbhi
Logline: A friendless recluse has to navigate tricky waters when his parents die and he has to decide what to do with the land.
Intl. Sales: The Yellow Affair
ISRAEL
Let There Be Morning
Dir. Eran Kolirin
Key Cast: Alex Bakri, Juna Suleiman, Salim Daw
Logline: Based on the novel by Sayed Kashua, the tale centers on a man who returns to his village in occupied Palestine for a wedding only for all of them to be held captive by a military siege.
Intl. Sales: The Match Factory
ITALY
The Hand of God
Dir. Paolo Sorrentini
Key Cast: Toni Servillo, Filippo Scotti, Luisa Ranieri
Logline: Autobiographical story of the director’s youth in 1980s Naples when he was saved from a freak accident that took his parents’ lives.
U.S. Distrib.: Netflix
JAPAN
Drive My Car
Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Key cast: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Tôko Miura, Reika Kirishima
Logline: Stage actor and director Nishijima Hidetoshi is happily married to his playwright wife. Then one day she disappears.
U.S. Distrib: Janus Films
JORDAN
Amira
Dir. Mohamed Diab
Key Cast: Tara Abboud, Ali Suliman, Saba Mubarak
Logline: A young Palestinian girl’s life is turned upside down when she realizes her father is incarcerated and she was conceived by his smuggled-out sperm.
Intl. Sales: Pyramide Films
KAZAKHSTAN
Yellow Cat
Dir. Adilkhan Yerzhanov
Key Cast: Azamat Nigmanov, Sanjar Madi, Kamila Nugmanova
Logline: An ex-con Alain Delon fan and his girl dream of building a cinema in the Kazakh hills, if only the gangsters on their trail will let them.
Intl. Sales: Arizona Prods.
KENYA
Mission to Rescue
Dir. Gilbert Lukalia
Key Cast: Melvin Alusa, Warsame Abdi, Abdi Yusuf
Logline: The Kenyan special
operations forces attempt to
rescue a woman kidnapped by Al-Shabab terrorists.
Prodco: Foxton Media
KOSOVO
Hive
Dir. Blerta Bascholi
Key Cast: Yllka Gashi, Çun Lajçi, Aurita Agushi
Logline: A struggling widow bands with other widows to earn a living by selling food products, but their attempts at independence draw hostility.
U.S. Distrib: Zeitgeist Films in association with Kino Lorber
KYRGYZSTAN
Shambala
Dir. Artykpai Suyundukov
Key Cast: Taalikan Abazova, Nazbiike Aidarova, Artur Amanalieve
Logline: Adapted from the novella “The White Ship” by Chingiz Aitmatov, the story centers around a little boy who grows up listening to fables from his older relatives. But then reality collides with myths.
Prodco: Kyrzgzfilm
LATVIA
The Pit
Dir. Dace Puce
Key Cast: Damirs Onackis, Dace Eversa, Luize Birkenberga
Logline: A boy living with his grandmother tricks a bully into falling in a pit. But the repercussions that follow lead to a relationship with an old sailor.
Intl. Sales: TVCO
LEBANON
Costa Brava, Lebanon
Dir. Mounia Aki
Key Cast: Nadine Labaki, Saleh Bakri, Nadia Charbel
Logline: A lovingly eccentric family’s alternative lifestyle is threatened when a landfill is zoned right next to their rural Lebanese idyll.
Intl. Sales: MK2
LITHUANIA
The Jump
Dir. Giedre Zickyte
Key Cast: N/A
Logline: Documentary about a sailor who jumped onto a U.S. Coast Guard ship in 1970.
Prodco: Moonmakers
LUXEMBOURG
Io Sto Bene
Dir. Donato Rotunno
Key Cast: Renato Carpentieri, Alessio Lapice, Sara Serraiocco
Logline: Antonio, who has spent his whole life away from his homeland of Italy, meets an artist who is trying to make it overseas.
Intl. Sales: Tarantula Distribution
MALAWI
Fatsani — A Tale of Survival
Dir. Gift Sukez Sukali
Key Cast: Edwin Chonde, Ibrahim Affia, Kelvin Maxwell Ngoma
Logline: A young girl sells bananas in the street and suffers abuse from those who are supposed to protect her.
Prodco: HD Plus
MALAYSIA
Hail Driver
Dir. Muzzamer Rahman
Key Cast: Amerul Affendi, Mei Fen Lim, Bront Palarae
Logline: Aman is an illegal e-hail driver trying to understand life in Kuala Lumpur.
U.S. Distrib: Letterboxd
MALTA
Luzzu
Dir. Alex Camilleri
Key Cast: Jesmark Sciluna, Frida Cauchi, Michaela Farrugia
Logline: A fisherman is tempted to sell his traditional luzzu boat because the old ways are being cast aside.
U.S. Distrib: Kino Lorber
MEXICO
Prayers for the Stolen
Dir: Tatiana Huezo
Key Cast: Ana Cristina Ordóñez González, Marya Membreño, Mayra Batalla
Logline: Based loosely on Jennifer Clement’s book by the same name, the film centers around three teen girls coming of age amid the narco war.
U.S. Distrib: Netflix
MOROCCO
Casablanca Beats
Dir. Nabil Ayouch
Key Cast: Anas Basbousi, Nouhaila Arif, Ismail Adouab
Logline: A former rapper working in a cultural center encourages his young charges to express themselves via hip-hop.
Intl. Sales: Wild Bunch
MONTENEGRO
After the Winter
Dir. Ivan Bakrac
Key Cast: Ivona Kustudić, Ana Vučković, Momčilo Otašević
Logline: Five childhood friends have to face adulthood at the end of winter, each in their own way.
Prodco: Artikulacija, ABHO Film
NETHERLANDS
Do Not Hesitate
Dir. Shariff Korver
Key Cast: Joes Brauers, Spencer Bogaert, Tobias Kersloot
Logline: When their superior disappears, three soldiers are left to guard a military vehicle in an escalating situation.
Intl. Sales: TrustNordisk
NORTH MACEDONIA
Sisterhood
Dir. Dina Duma
Key Cast: Antonija Belazelkoska, Mia Giraud, Marija Jancevska
Logline: The story of female frenemyship in the age of social-media bullying.
Intl. Sales: Cercamon
NORWAY
The Worst Person in the World
Dir. Joachim Trier
Key cast: Renate Reinsve,
Anders Danielsen Lie
Logline: A young woman battles indecisiveness as she traverses the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path.
U.S. Distrib: Neon
PALESTINE
The Stranger
Dir. Ameer Fakher Eldin
Key Cast: Ashraf Barhom, Amal Kais, Mohammad Bakri
Logline: In the occupied Golan Heights, the life of a desperate unlicensed doctor, who is going through an existential crisis, takes an unlucky turn when he encounters a man wounded in the war in Syria.
Prodco: Red Balloon
PANAMA
Plaza Catedral
Dir. Abner Benaim
Key Cast: Manolo Cardona, Ilse Salas, Fernando Xavier De Casta
Logline: A grief-stricken woman has severed ties with all society when a bleeding teenager enters her home and life.
Intl. Sales: Luminosity Ent. and Gulfstream Pictures
PARAGUAY
Nothing but the Sun
Dir. Arami Ullón
Key Cast: Mateo Sobode Chiqueno
Logline: Doc follows Mateo Sobode Chiqueno and the stories of his Ayoreo people.
Prodco: Cineworx Filmproduktion
PERU
Powerful Chief
Dir. Henry Vallejo
Key Cast: Jesús Luque Colque, Gaby Huaywa, Leonardo Villa
Logline: Homeless and broke, Elisban survives on small jobs in a strange city.
Prodco: Pioneros Producciones
POLAND
Leave No Traces
Dir. Jan Matuszynski
Key Cast: Tomasz Zietek, Sandra Korzeniak, Jacek Braciak
Logline: Based on a true story of the militia’s fatal beating of a high school student.
Intl. Sales: New Europe Film Sales
PORTUGAL
The Metamorphosis of Birds
Dir. Catarina Vasconcelos
Key Cast: Manuel Rosa, João Móra, Ana Vasconcelos, Henrique Vasconcelos
Logline: Docu memoir of the director’s family from letters written to each other by her grandparents but burned by the children as ordered by
their grandfather.
Intl. Sales: Portugal Film
ROMANIA
Bad Luck Banging, or Loony Porn
Dir. Radu Jude
Key Cast: Katia Pascariu, Claudia Ieremia, Olimpia Mălai
Logline: Comedy-drama of a schoolteacher whose porn tape goes viral.
Intl. Sales: Heretic Outreach
RUSSIA
Unclenching the Fists
Dir: Kira Kovalenko
Key Cast: Milana Aguzarova, Alik Karaev, Soslan Khugaev
Logline: A young woman struggles to escape the patriarchy.
Intl. Sales: Wild Bunch
SAUDI ARABIA
The Tambour of Retribution
Dir. Abdulaziz Alshlahei
Key Cast: AAdwa Fahad, Rawya Ahmed, Ajeba Aldosary
Logline: The son of an executioner falls for the daughter of a wedding singer. One of them will have to give up their profession.
U.S. Distrib: Letterboxd
SERBIA
Oasis
Dir. Ivan Ikic
Key Cast: Goran Bogdan, Marusa Majer, Marijana Novakov
Logline: A love triangle in a facility for youth with special needs.
Intl. Sales: Heretic Outreach
SINGAPORE
Precious Is the Night
Dir. Wayne Peng
Key Cast: Chuando Tan, Nanyeli, Tsu-Lei Chang, Lydia King-Man Lau
Logline: A doctor making house calls to a wealthy family is caught up in this murder drama.
U.S. Distrib. Letterboxd
SLOVAKIA
107 Mothers
Dir. Peter Kerekes
Key Cast: Maryna Klimova, Iryna Kiryazeva, Lyubov Vasylyna
Logline: Docu-fiction set in a Ukrainian prison for women.
Intl. Sales: Films Boutique
SLOVENIA
Sanremo
Dir. Miroslav Mandic
Key Cast: Sandi Pavlin, Silva Cusin, Boris Cavazza
Logline: An elderly couple in a home enjoy their time together, sometimes argue like
couples do, but often have to start over again, as if they met for the first time.
Intl. Sales: Coccinelle Film Sales
SOMALIA
The Gravedigger’s Wife
Dir. Khadar Ahmed
Key Cast: Omar Abdi, Yasmin Warsame, Kadar Abdoul-Aziz Ibrahim
Logline: A loving but poor couple tries to cope when the wife needs expensive surgery for kidney disease.
Intl. Sales: Orange Studio
SOUTH AFRICA
Barakat
Dir. Amy Jephta
Key Cast: Vinette Ebrahim, Joey Rasdien, Mortimer Williams
Logline: When her grown sons oppose matriarch Aisha’s wedding plans, she has to devise a scheme with her fiance and daughter-in-law to bring them around.
Intl. Sales: Indigenous Film Distribution
SPAIN
The Good Boss
Dir. Fernando León de Aranoa
Key Cast: Javier Bardem, Manolo Solo, Almudena Amo
Logline: Hoping to win the award for a good boss, the owner of a family-run factory goes too far and interferes in his employees’ private lives.
Intl. Sales: MK2 Films
SOUTH KOREA
Escape From Mogadishu
Dir. Ryoo Seung-wan
Key Cast: Kim Yoon-seok, Jo In-sung, Koo Kyo-hwan
Logline: Trapped in a war zone in Mogadishu, diplomats from warring North and South Korea must work together to escape.
U.S. Distrib: Amazon Prime Video
SWEDEN
Tigers
Dir. Ronnie Sandahl
Key Cast: Erik Enge, Alfred Enoch, Frida Gustavsson
Logline: The story of sports prodigy Martin Bengtsson, who played soccer for Inter Milan at age 16.
Intl. Sales: Wild Bunch
SWITZERLAND
Olga
Dir. Elie Grappe
Key Cast: Stéphanie Chuat, Anastasia Budiashkina, Sabrina Rubtsova
Logline: A teen Ukrainian gymnast exiled to Switzerland is shaken by events at home just as she prepares to participate in competition.
Intl. Sales: Cineworx, ARP Selection
TAIWAN
The Falls
Dir. Chung Mong-hong
Key cast: Gingle Wang, Alyssa Chia
Logline: A mother-daughter relationship is strained by having to quarantine together.
Intl. Sales: Mandarin Vision
THAILAND
The Medium
Dir. Banjong Pisanthanakun
Key Cast: Narilya Gulmongkolpech, Sawanee Utunma, Sirani Yankittikan
Logline: Horror story centering on shamanism.
U.S. Distrib: Shudder
TUNISIA
Golden Butterfly
Dir. Abdelhamid Bouchnak
Key Cast: Hala Ayed, Fethi Haddaoui, Zarrouk Brahim
Logline: While learning about Arabic literature, a Parisian of North African origin falls for a newly arrived Tunisian in Paris.
Prodco: Shkoon Prods.
TURKEY
Commitment Hasan
Dir. Semih Kaplanoğlu
Key Cast: Umut Karadağ, Filiz Bozok, Gökhan Azlag
Logline: A grower tries to prevent an electricity pole from being planted in the middle of his orchard.
Intl. Sales: Films Boutique
UKRAINE
Bad Roads
Dir. Natalya Vorozhbit
Key Cast: Zoya Baranovskaya, Oksana Cherkashyna
Logline: Vignettes of life in Ukraine under Russian rule.
Intl. Sales: Reason8
UNITED KINGDOM
Dying to Divorce
Dir. Chloe Fairweather
Key Cast: N/A
Logline: Doc on Turkish women fighting back against domestic violence.
Intl. Sales: Java Films
URUGUAY
The Broken Glass Theory
Dir. Diego Fernandez
Key Cast: Martín Slipak, Roberto Birindelli, Carlos Frasca
Logline: Insurance agent Claudion arrives in a quiet town and finds himself in the center of a complex and strange mystery.
Intl. Sales: Feel Content
UZBEKISTAN
2000 Songs of Farida
Dir. Yalkin Tuychiev
Key Cast: Bakhram Matchanov, Marjona Uljayeva, Ilmira Rahimjanova
Logline: Kamil disrupts his family life when he marries a fourth wife.
Intl. Sales: Film Affinity
VENEZUELA
The Inner Glow
Dir. Andrés Eduardo Rodríguez, Luis Alejandro Rodríguez
Key Cast: Violeta Aleman, Valeria Castillo, Francisca Diaz
Logline: An ailing mother who has to find a caregiver for her young daughter makes a drastic decision.
Intl. Sales: Amazonia Films
VIETNAM
Dad, I’m Sorry
Dir. Tran Thanh, Vu Ngoc Dang
Key Cast: Ngọc Giàu, Tuấn Trần, Ngân Chi
Logline: The father of a family of four quarreling siblings tries to meddle in their lives.
U.S. Distrib: Letterboxd