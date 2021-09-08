Whānau Mārama New Zealand International Film Festival Sets 12 Local Titles

The Whānau Mārama New Zealand International Film Festival (NZIFF) has revealed 12 local titles that will play at the festival this year.

The films include eight documentaries, two dramas and two retrospective films and seven of them are world premieres. Following its U.S. premiere on HBO Max, Jan Oliver Lucks’ “There Is No I in Threesome” will have its theatrical world premiere at the festival.

Films also include Michelle Savill’s “Millie Lies Low”; Luit Bieringa’s “Signed, Theo Schoon”; Peter Bell Brook’s “Mark Hunt: The Fight of His Life”; and Lula Cucchiara “Fiona Clark: Unafraid.”

Briar March’s “Mothers of the Revolution”; a restored and remastered version of pioneering filmmaker Merata Mita’s landmark film “Patu!”; Tu Neill’s “Ayukawa: The Weight of a Life”; John Mills and Aileen O’Sullivan’s “Whetu Marama – Bright Star”; Kathleen Gallagher’s “Rohe Kōreporepo – The Swamp, the Sacred Place” And Dr. Annie Goldson’s “A Mild Touch of Cancer”; and a new colorized version of Florian Habicht’s debut feature “Woodenhead” round off the selection.

NZIFF 2021 opens in Auckland Oct, 28, followed by Christchurch on Oct.29, with Wellington and Dunedin following a week later. The remaining nine centers span November and the first week of December.

“NZIFF has a long history of supporting New Zealand filmmakers and we’re extremely proud to provide a platform that brings their world-class films to audiences around Aotearoa,” said NZIFF director Marten Rabarts.

The festival estival is run by a charitable trust to enhance local appreciation of, and engagement with, global art and culture by providing access to a diverse range of high-quality film.