New York Asian Film Festival Returns With Hybrid Event

The New York Asian Film Foundation and Film at Lincoln Center will unspool the 2021 edition Aug. 6-22 at FLC, kicking off with the premiere of “Escape From Mogadishu,” directed by Ryoo Seung-wa.
In all, 60 films will screen to audiences in person and virtually, with premieres of first and second features from directors for the feature film competition: “Anima” (Cao Jinling, China), “City of Lost Things” (Yee Chih-yen, Taiwan), “Hand Rolled Cigarette” (Chan Kin Long, Hong Kong), “Joint” (Oudai Kojima, Japan), “Ten Months” (Namkoong Sun, South Korea) and “Tiong Bahru Social Club” (Tan Bee Thiam, Singapore).
Hong Kong new wave director Ann Hui will receive the Variety Star Asia Lifetime Achievement Award, and the festival will screen her film “The Story of Woo Viet” and Man Lim Chung’s pic on Hui, “Keep Rolling.”
The festival will introduce the section Asian American Focus, which will feature films including Aimee Long’s “A Shot Through the Wall.” The team behind the film will be present at the festival.
“Sensei, Would You Sit Beside Me?,” starring Tasuku Emoto and Haru Kuroki; Stanley Tong’s “Rising Shaolin: The Protector,” with Wang Baoqiang; Lee Woo-jung’s “Snowball,” starring Bang Min-a from K-Pop girl group Girl’s Day; and Min Kyu-dong’s “The Prayer,” as well as Fruit Chan’s “Coffin Homes” are among other highlights of the festival.
In addition, to mark the 20th anniversary of “Dragon Inn,” AKA “Dragon Gate,” directed by Raymond Lee, the film will screen at Damrosch Park.
Full list follows:
OPENING FILM
Escape from Mogadishu | dir. Ryoo Seung-wan, South Korea 2021 | International Premiere. In-person only
SPECIAL 20TH ANNIVERSARY CLASSIC SCREENING IN DAMROSCH PARK
Dragon Inn AKA New Dragon Gate Inn | dir. Raymond Lee, Hong Kong 1992 | In-person only
ANN HUI TRIBUTE SCREENING
The Story of Woo Viet | dir. Ann Hui, Hong Kong 1981 | 40th anniversary tribute screening. In-person only
UNCAGED AWARD FOR BEST FEATURE FILM
The Uncaged competition section shines the spotlight on first- or second-time directors and celebrates their passion, their vision and their willingness to take risks.
Anima | dir. Cao Jinling, China 2021 | North American Premiere. In-person only
City of Lost Things | dir. Yee Chih-yen, Taiwan 2020 | North American Premiere. In-person only
Hand Rolled Cigarette | dir. Chan Kin Long, Hong Kong 2021 | North American Premiere. In-person & virtual
Joint | Kojima Oudai, Japan 2021 | International Premiere. In-person & virtual
Ten Months | Namkoong Sun, 2020 | International Premiere. In-person only
Tiong Bahru Social Club | dir. Tan Bee Thiam, Singapore 2020 | U.S. Premiere. In-person & virtual
ASIAN AMERICAN FOCUS
Americanish | dir. Iman K. Zawahry, USA 2021 | In-person only
A Shot Through the Wall | dir. Aimee Long, USA 2021 | In-person only
Snakehead | dir. Evan Jackson Leong, USA 2021 | In-person only
Shorts Showcase, 10 films | In-person and virtual
CROWD PLEASERS
Films with broad appeal and titles accessible to all tastes
All U Need Is Love | dir. Vincent Kok, Hong Kong 2021 | North American Premiere. Virtual only
Breakout Brothers | dir. Mak Ho Pong, Hong Kong 2020 | North American Premiere. Virtual only
The Con-Heartist | dir. Mez Tharatorn, Thailand 2020 | North American Premiere. Virtual only
From Today, It’s My Turn!! | dir. Yuichi Fukuda, Japan 2020 | U.S. Premiere. Virtual only
Hold Me Back | dir. Akiko Ohku, Japan 2020 | U.S. Premiere. Virtual only
Jigoku-no-hanazono: Office Royale | dir. Kazuaki Seki, Japan 2021 | North American Premiere. In-person only
My Missing Valentine | dir. Chen Yu-hsun, Taiwan 2020 | New York Premiere. Virtual only
One Second Champion | dir. Chiu Sin-Hang, Hong Kong 2020 | New York Premiere. Virtual only
Tonkatsu DJ Agetaro | dir. Ken Ninomiya, Japan 2020 | North American Premiere. Virtual only
Zero to Hero | dir. Wan Chi-Man, Hong Kong 2021 | North American Premiere. In-person only
GENRE MASTERS
Innovative new work that tweaks and twists genre conventions
Coffin Homes | dir. Fruit Chan, Hong Kong 2021 | North American Premiere
The Fable: The Killer Who Doesn’t Kill | dir. Kan Eguchi, Japan 2021 | North American Premiere. In-person only
Last of The Wolves | dir. Kazuya Shiraishi, Japan 2021 | North American Premiere. In-person only
Limbo | dir. Soi Cheang, Hong Kong, 2021 | North American Premiere. In-person only
Midnight | dir. Kwon Oh-seung, South Korea 2021 | International Premiere. Virtual only
The Prayer | dir. Min Kyu-dong, South Korea 2021 | International Premiere. Virtual only
Rising Shaolin: the Protector | dir. Stanley Tong, China, Hong Kong 2021 | International Premiere. Virtual only
Sweetie, You Won’t Believe It | dir. Yernar Nurgaliyev, Kazakhstan 2020 | North American Premiere. Virtual only
NEXT/NOW
Highlighting emerging voices and promising works by up-and-coming directors
Here and There | dir. JP Habac, Philippines 2021 | North American Premiere. In-person & virtual
Keep Rolling | dir. Man Lim Chung, Hong Kong 2020 | New York Premiere. Virtual only
Money Has Four Legs | Maung Sun, Myanmar 2020 | North American Premiere. Virtual only
The Old Town Girls | dir. Shen Yu, China 2020 | North American Premiere. In-person only
Shadows | dir. Glenn Chan, Hong Kong 2020 | North American Premiere. Virtual only
Snowball | dir. Lee Woo-jung, South Korea 2021 | International premiere. In-person only
Time | dir. Ricky Ko, Hong Kong 2021 | North American Premiere. Virtual only
BEYOND BORDERS
Films that tell stories about characters confronting different cultures
The Asian Angel | dir. Yuya Ishii, Japan 2021 | North American Premiere. In-person only
Fighter | dir. Jéro Yun, South Korea 2020 | North American Premiere. Virtual only
Nasi Lemak 1.0 | dir. Namewee, Malaysia 2021 | International Premiere. TBD
A Song for You | dir. Dukar Tserang, China 2020 | North American Premiere. In-person only
FRONTLINES
Films grounded in the lives of those in marginalized communities, with narratives that examine pressing issues
Babi | dir. Namewee, Malaysia 2020 | North American Premiere. TBD
A Balance | dir. Yujiro Harumoto, Japan 2020 | North American Premiere. In-person only
I Don’t Fire Myself | dir. Lee Tae-Gyeom, South Korea 2020 | North American Premiere. Virtual only
Ninja Girl | dir. Yu Irie, Japan 2021 | World Premiere. In-person only
The Silent Forest | dir. Ko Chen-nien, Taiwan 2020 | New York Premiere. Virtual only
Three Sisters | dir. Lee Seung-won, South Korea 2020 | North American Premiere. Virtual only
Tough Out | dir. Xu Hui-jing, China 2020 | North American Premiere. Virtual only
The Way We Keep Dancing | dir. Adam Wong, Hong Kong 2020 | New York Premiere. Virtual only
STANDOUTS
Exceptional films, regardless of their premiere status
Blue | dir. Keisuke Yoshida, Japan 2021 | U.S. Premiere. Virtual only
The Book of Fish | dir. Lee Joon-ik, South Korea 2021 | International Premiere. In-person only
A Leg | dir. Chang Yao-sheng, Taiwan 2020 | US Continental Premiere. In-person & virtual
Samjin Company English Class | dir. Lee Jong-pil, South Korea 2020 | New York Premiere. In-person & virtual
Under the Open Sky | dir. Miwa Nishikawa, Japan 2020 | New York Premiere. In-person only
VANGUARDS
Original films that break away from formalistic and/or narrative conventions
As We Like It | dir. Muni Wei, Chen Hung-i, Taiwan 2021 | East Coast Premiere. Virtual only
Barbarian Invasion | dir. Tan Chui Mui, Malaysia 2021 | North American Premiere. In-person only
Junk Head | dir. Takahide Hori, Japan 2021 | U.S. Premiere. In-person only
Over the Town | dir. Rikiya Imaizumi, Japan 2020 | U.S. Premiere. Virtual only
Sensei, Would You Sit Beside Me? | dir. Takahiro Horie, Japan 2021 | World Premiere. In-person only
Zokki | dir. Naoto Takenaka, Takayuki Yamada, Takumi Saitoh, Japan 2021 | North American Premiere. Virtual only