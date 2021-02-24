Berlin Market: ‘The Medium’ Thai Horror Film Unites Banjong Pisanthanakun and Korea’s Na Hong-jin

Top Thai director Banjong Pisanthanakun and Korean director-turned-producer Na Hong-jin (“The Chaser”) have teamed to create new Thai horror film “The Medium.”

Now in post-production, “The Medium” is a horrifying story of a shaman’s inheritance in the Isan region of Thailand. But the goddess that appears to have taken possession of a family member turns out not be as benevolent as it first appears.

The film (aka “Rang-Zong”) was developed by Na with the backing of Korean studio Showbox. Local production is by Thailand’s GDH 559. Co-production is by Na’s company Northern Cross, with the film marking Na’s debut as a producer.

International rights are being handled by independent sales firm Finecut, which will launch the film at Berlin’s European Film Market. Finecut previously handled two of Na’s earlier films “The Chaser” and “The Wailing,” both of which premiered in the Cannes festival’s official selection.

Pisanthanakun debuted with the supernatural photography horror film “Shutter” in 2004, co-directed with Parkpoom Wongpoom and starring Ananda Everingham, in 2004. It was subsequently remade in several languages, including English, Tamil and Hindi. Pisanthanakun’s horror comedy romance “Pee Mak” holds the record as Thailand’s top-grossing film of all time, having clocked up more than ten million admissions.

GDH is one of Thailand’s most commercially successful film production companies. Its recent track record includes hit movie “Bad Genius” and its spin-off TV series adaptation.

Showbox will also be attending the virtual edition of the EFM under its own banner, representing titles including star-studded disaster thriller “Emergency Declaration,” disaster drama “Sinkhole” and fantasy drama “Our Season.”